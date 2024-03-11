The National Pork Producers Council is announcing the induction of new officers and the election of members to its board of directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished individuals to NPPC’s board of directors," said NPPC CEO Bryan Humphreys. "Their diverse backgrounds and proven track records will provide valuable perspectives and strategic insights as the pork industry navigates the challenges and opportunities ahead."

The 2024–2025 NPPC board officers:

Lori Stevermer of Easton, Minn., was elected NPPC president. Stevermer, co-owner of Trail’s End Farm, has a rich history of advocating for the pork industry at local, state and national levels, previously serving on the executive board of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. During her year serving as NPPC president-elect, she exemplified her leadership and commitment to the industry by testifying before Congress, driving a legislative solution on California Proposition 12 and representing the industry at international trade conferences.

Duane Stateler of McComb, Ohio, was elected as president-elect. Stateler, a fifth-generation pork producer, co-operates Stateler Family Farms with his son Anthony, overseeing a comprehensive operation that manages 15,600 head annually and oversees 1,600 acres of crop production of corn, soybeans and wheat. Duane actively represents producers on national committees and engages in various agricultural associations in Ohio.

Rob Brenneman of Washington, Iowa, has been selected as the new vice president. Brenneman owns and operates Brenneman Pork with operations that include approximately 50,000 sows and markets around 1.5 million pigs annually. Elected to the NPPC board of directors in 2021, Brenneman has served numerous organizations, including the National Pork Board, Iowa Pork Producers Association and Washington County Pork Producers.

Scott Hays of Monroe City, Mo., will serve as NPPC immediate past president. Hays is a fifth-generation pork producer and has been involved in many aspects of production. Hays also represents producers on various state and national committees. Most recently, it was announced that he will serve as executive director of the Missouri Pork Association.

The NPPC thanks two departing board members, Terry Wolters and Craig Anderson. Their commitment, strategic insights and contributions have significantly shaped and advanced NPPC’s mission.

Newly elected NPPC board members, serving up to two consecutive three-year terms:

Edward Reed, Three Rivers, Mich.

Neill Westerbeek, Clinton, N.C.

Current NPPC board of directors:

Francis Forst, Lamar, Mo.

Pat Hord, Bucyrus, Ohio.

Bob Ivey, Goldsboro, N.C.

Todd Marotz, Sleepy Eye, Minn.

Dwight Mogler, Lester, Iowa.

Dr. Jeremy Pittman, Waverly, Va.

Jeb Stevens, Osgood, Ind.

Russ Vering, Howells, Neb.

Craig Edsill, Hatfield, Pa., Packer Processor Industry Council representative.

Steve Malakowsky, Mankato, Minn., Alliance representative.

NPPC’s nominating committee for a two-year term:

William Knapke, Fort Recovery, Ohio.

Jason Propst, Toledo, Ill.

Elected at the pork industry’s annual business meeting, the National Pork Industry Forum, the board members will collaborate closely with the existing leadership team to steer NPPC toward achieving its strategic goals and enhancing membership value.

Source: National Pork Producers Council