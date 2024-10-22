Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. is announcing the appointment of John Cosentino to fill an open position on the company’s board of directors.

Cosentino is an owner and the vice president of Cosentino Group Inc. Cosentino serves alongside his brothers and cousins, all who learned the trade from their fathers, Dante and Jerry, who founded the company in 1948.

Cosentino has been involved in the grocery business his entire life, as he is a proud second-generation grocer of Cosentino Food Stores. Cosentino Food Stores currently operates 31 stores in the Kansas City area and celebrated their 77th anniversary this year.

“We are excited to welcome John Cosentino to AWG’s Board of Directors,” said Dan Funk, AWG president and CEO. “His extensive experience as an operator from a respected, long-time member, along with his dedication to both the industry and community, will make him an invaluable addition to our board.”

“John is an excellent addition to the board,” said Barry Queen, chairman of the Board of AWG. “Part of a legacy of lasting relationships and connections with the people and the community of Kansas City, John will bring fresh perspective and insight as new growth and development occur within the industry.”

“I’m honored to join the Board of Directors of AWG and look forward to contributing to the cooperative’s mission,” said Cosentino. “Working with such a dedicated group of leaders is an exciting opportunity to help drive the success of our members and strengthen the cooperative for the future.”

Cosentino fills the position left open by the resignation of Victor Cosentino, vice president of Cosentino Enterprises Inc., earlier this year. “We are immensely grateful to Victor for his 23 years of dedicated board service and invaluable contributions to the company,” said Funk. “His leadership, insight, and commitment have played a significant role in shaping the direction and success of the cooperative.”

Source: Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc.