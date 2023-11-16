Mama’s Creations Inc., a national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, is announcing the appointment of veteran finance leader Lynn L. Blake to its board of directors. Blake will also serve as chair of the board’s Audit Committee.

Lynn brings over 30 years of financial leadership and public market experience to the Mama’s Creations Board, including chief financial officer experience at multiple publicly traded companies, a private equity-owned portfolio company and a venture-backed startup. Her career began in the management development track at Honeywell International, and subsequent key highlights include successful public market execution and transaction experience as a C-suite executive at Nasdaq-listed companies including Entegris Inc., Analysts International Corp., Tactile Systems Technology Inc., and most recently, Nuwellis Inc.

Currently, Blake serves in board roles at The trū Shrimp Cos., Elire Inc., Volunteers of America and the CFO Leadership Council. At The trū Shrimp Cos., Blake is chair of the Audit Committee and serves on the Compensation Committee. Lynn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting & finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. She is a CPA (inactive) in the state of Minnesota.

Adam L. Michaels, chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said, “Lynn brings a 30-year track record of delivering shareholder value, including successful CFO tenures at both private equity-backed and Nasdaq-listed public companies. She has also led multiple M&A and capital markets transactions, most notably leading the initial public offering of Tactile Systems Technologies, Inc. (Tactile Medical) and its successful public market execution.

“I personally view her experience with public companies and capital markets as highly incremental to the skillset of our Board of Directors, making her an invaluable addition as independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee. On behalf of the entire Mama’s Creations Board, I would like to welcome Lynn and look forward to her insights and contributions as we strive to build sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

Blake said, “I am privileged to join Mama’s Creations at such an exciting point in its evolution – with a growing suite of brands acting as a one-stop-shop deli solutions provider to grocers everywhere, I firmly believe the Company is well positioned to execute upon its M&A strategy in the quarters and years to come. I look forward to working closely with Adam and the Board as they continue their rapid pace of operational execution in this attractive, fast-growing category.”

Source: Mama's Creations Inc.