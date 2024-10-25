Pack Expo International is quickly approaching, with the show set for Nov. 3-6, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Featuring 2,600 exhibitors and over 150 free educational sessions, this year’s Pack Expo International will unite more than 45,000 packaging and processing professionals from across more than 40 vertical markets. Attendees from across the globe will come together to connect, learn and discover innovative products and solutions.

New, expanded features

This year, the show is offering new features, including Sustainability Central, Emerging Brands Central and an expanded Logistics Pavilion.

Sustainability Central: Taking a look into packaging sustainability and what it means to brands, including expert speakers at the Sustainability Stage, and a look at sustainable solutions in manufacturing, materials, recovery, logistics, analytics and design.

Emerging Brands Central: An evolution of the Emerging Brands Summit, is a resource for rising brands seeking to expand their reach and scale operations. The educational stage offers access to industry experts sharing insights on topics such as product development, packaging innovation and scaling strategies. Show attendees are welcome to participate in these 30-minute sessions.

Logistics is a crucial part of the product journey from manufacturer to consumer. As a result of high demand from attendees, the 2024 Logistics Pavilion will be four times larger than 2022. The pavilion offers targeted solutions related to the supply chain, including distribution, warehousing, transportation, material handling, docking, and inventory management.

Returning pavilions

In addition to new and expanded show features, Pack Expo International will be bringing back the Processing Zone, Containers and Materials Pavilion, PACKage Printing Pavilion, Reusable Packaging Pavilion, Association Partner Pavilion, Workforce Pavilion and more to streamline the attendee experience.

On the show floor, attendees can visit more than 150 free educational sessions, all covering fresh topics and trends in packaging and processing.

Three Innovation Stages will offer 30-minute seminars on new technologies and techniques for various industry solutions.

The Processing Innovation Stage will focus on the latest food processing breakthroughs.

Attendees can visit Industry Speaks to hear the PACK EXPO International Partner Program address hot topics and industry trends.

The Reusable Packaging Learning Center, sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association, will teach attendees how a reusable packaging system can benefit operations, create economic values and lower environmental supply chain impact.

Student opportunities

Students attending Pack Expo International will have opportunities for education, connection and growth. PACK Challenge will bring together six high-school teams in a machine-building competition. The teams include Argo Community High School, Crete Monee High School, Elk Grove High School, Legacy Academy/Becker High School Coalition, Rich Township High School and Waterford Union High School. The Amazing Packaging Race, sponsored by Emerson, features college students racing to complete tasks at participating show booths.

Students can connect further at the Student Lounge, which will feature PMMI human resource professionals offering interview best practices and resume writing insights for students. On Nov. 5, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin students can participate in PACK the EXPO, featuring tours, a scavenger hunt and lunch-and-learn session.

Connection and celebration

While at the show, industry professionals can take advantage of multiple networking opportunities. PACK gives BACK, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, is the show’s annual benefit, this year featuring a performance by comedian Nate Bargatze. Attendees can connect and network at the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network breakfast, featuring sponsors BW Packaging, Emerson, ID Technology, Morrison Container Handling Solutions, Plexpack Corp. and Septimatech. Sponored by Beckhoff Automation LLC, the Young Professionals Network will host an evening event for young professionals.

The show will also feature two awards program: Technology Excellence Awards and the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. The Technology Excellence Awards recognize top innovation technology not shown at a previous Pack Expo show. The hall of fame will be inducting its 48th class, honoring four new members. Since being established in 1971, the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame has recognized industry professionals for their industry contributions and education.

Show registration is available at packexpointernational.com.

Source: PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies