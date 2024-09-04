PACK EXPO International 2024, set for Nov. 3-6, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago, is announcing educational opportunities available at the show. With over 150 free educational sessions available, attendees will have access to a wealth of knowledge, insights and resources essential for navigating today’s rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape.

This year, two new show features — Emerging Brands Central and Sustainability Central — will take center stage, offering attendees cutting-edge insights and strategies to propel their businesses forward.

Emerging Brands Central

Located in the West Hall at Booth W-20049, Emerging Brands Central is a destination for rising brands looking to scale their operations and expand their reach. This educational hub, an evolution of the Emerging Brands Summit, will host 30-minute sessions led by industry experts. These sessions will cover a range of topics including packaging machinery and innovation and scaling strategies, providing actionable advice for brands eager to grow. Attendees will be uniquely able to engage with thought leaders and gain the practical knowledge needed to overcome growth challenges. Brands can also take advantage of an opportunity to meet industry expert advisors one on one at Emerging Brands Central. Advisors are available for complimentary one-on-one private consultations to provide personalized advice for each brand’s specific need.

Sustainability Central

Making its debut at PACK EXPO International 2024, Sustainability Central is set to become the epicenter of sustainable packaging innovation. Located in the West Hall at Booth W-21020, this new feature will provide a comprehensive look at what sustainability means for brands today. Industry experts will lead discussions on a wide array of topics, including sustainable packaging, design, EPR and circularity. Attendees will walk away with actionable insights on enhancing their sustainability initiatives, making their brands more eco-friendly and competitive in an increasingly environmentally conscious marketplace. Additionally, the latest research and best practices in sustainable packaging from leading colleges and universities, PMMI Business Intelligence and AMERIPEN will be on display.

"PACK EXPO International 2024 is not just an exhibition; it's a global hub for innovation and education," said Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. "With the introduction of Emerging Brands Central and Sustainability Central, we're providing attendees with unparalleled access to cutting-edge strategies and solutions that are shaping the future of our industry. This is the place where ideas become reality and where professionals come to expand their knowledge and drive their businesses forward."

Educational stages, pavilions

In addition to these new features, PACK EXPO International will host a multitude of educational stages and pavilions where attendees can dive into specialized topics and learn from global industry leaders. Highlights include:

Innovation Stage: Three stages located in the North Hall (Booths N-4560, N-4580, N-4585) will present free 30-minute seminars on breakthrough technologies and industry-specific solutions such as AI, robotics, design and sustainability.

Processing Innovation Stage: Focused on food and beverage processing advancements, this stage will cover topics such as food safety and sustainability in 30-minute sessions at Lakeside Upper Hall, Booth LU-7147.

Industry Speaks: Experts from the PACK EXPO International Partner Program, covering multiple industry verticals, address the latest hot topics and industry trends such as sustainability, safety, AI, automation, design and robotics. Located at Booth N-4544 in the North Hall.

Reusable Packaging Learning Center: Sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association, the Reusable Packaging Learning Center (Booth LU-6737 in Lakeside Upper Level) will offer insights into how reusable packaging systems can drive efficiency and sustainability in the supply chain and cover topics such as logistics, improving material handling performance, and value assessment.

As the world's largest packaging and processing event, PACK EXPO International brings together professionals from across over 40 vertical markets. The event features over 2,500 exhibitors and draws more than 45,000 attendees from around the globe. Organized by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, PACK EXPO International provides a platform for innovation, connection and education.

Source: PMMI