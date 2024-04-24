Registration has officially opened for PACK EXPO International, scheduled for Nov. 3–6 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The event is the largest and most comprehensive packaging and processing show worldwide for 2024. According to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the industry's growth underscores the need for manufacturers to access innovative solutions tailored to their diverse needs. From sustainability initiatives to automation advancements and AI integration, businesses now more than ever seek a central hub to discover solutions, stay abreast of the latest topics and trends and build impactful connections.

Anticipation is high for this year's event, which is poised to surpass previous benchmarks. With over 2,500 exhibitors occupying 1.3 million net square feet, the show promises solutions catering to over 40 vertical markets. Expectations also forecast a convergence of more than 45,000 attendees from global consumer packaged goods and life sciences companies.

"We're thrilled to be back in Chicago, offering an event to spotlight numerous solutions for an expanding market, complete with its distinct challenges," said Jim Pittas, president & CEO of PMMI. "Every aspect showcased at our event is grounded in thorough research and listening to our members, ensuring we remain attuned to the evolving needs of our industry both now and in the future."

New show features

PACK EXPO International always offers new and expanded show features to meet the needs of attendees and the industry at large.

Making its PACK EXPO International debut, Sustainability Central will take an expansive look into packaging sustainability and what it means to brands, including expert speakers at the Sustainability Stage, and a look at actionable sustainable solutions in manufacturing, materials, recovery, logistics, analytics and design.

Emerging Brands Central is a resource for rising brands seeking to expand their reach and scale operations. An evolution of the Emerging Brands Summit, this educational stage offers easy access to industry experts sharing insights on topics such as product development, packaging innovation and scaling strategies. Attendees can freely participate in these 30-minute sessions, which promise to deliver up-to-the-minute content and practical advice for scaling operations.

Logistics is a crucial part of the product journey from manufacturer to consumer. Due to high attendee demand, this year’s Logistics Pavilion will be four times larger than 2022. With the boom in e-commerce, the Logistics Pavilion will be the place to find targeted solutions related to the supply chain, including distribution, warehousing, transportation, material handling, docking, and inventory management.

Returning pavilions

﻿The pavilions are a “show within a show,” offering focused solutions in specific industry areas. These pavilions streamline the attendee experience, allowing them to explore a wide array of offerings and easily compare solutions in close proximity on the show floor.

The Processing Zone returns to PACK EXPO International with a wide variety of food processing equipment. In today’s manufacturing environment, processing and packaging are integrated systems, making it critical to bring both technologies under one roof. Attendees can search for front-of-the-line solutions such as homogenizing, heat treating, forming/sizing and coating. Attendees will discover solutions to increase efficiency, achieve total system integration and ensure safety.

The Containers and Materials Pavilion is the prime destination for companies looking for innovative containers and materials to meet sustainability goals, refresh a brand or launch new products. It also houses award-nominated packaging solutions in The Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by WestRock.

The PACKage Printing Pavilion features digital printing and converting, labeling, coding and marking technologies.

The Healthcare Packaging Pavilion, a top destination for life sciences companies, is a zone housing innovations in biologicals, medical devices, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

The Reusable Packaging Pavilion, sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association, showcases reusable packaging solutions to help reduce waste, cut costs and gain supply chain efficiency.

Association Partner Pavilion presents leading organizations dedicated to advancing the packaging and processing industry, offering significant resources, insights and expertise in one central location.

The Workforce Pavilion is PACK EXPO International’s one-stop shop for resources to strengthen and grow the workforce.

Education on the show floor

More than 150 educational sessions will take place on the show floor, offering convenient opportunities to learn about the latest topics and trends in packaging and processing.

Three Innovation Stages present 30-minute seminars on breakthrough technologies and techniques focused on a wide range of industry-specific solutions.

The Processing Innovation Stage will focus on the latest food processing breakthroughs, including food safety, high-pressure pasteurization, sustainability, cleaning and more in 30-minute seminars.

At Industry Speaks, experts from the PACK EXPO International Partner Program cover multiple industry verticals and address the latest hot topics and industry trends such as sustainability, remote access, supply chain solutions, augmented reality and operational efficiency.

The Reusable Packaging Learning Center, sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association, shows how a reusable packaging system can improve material-handling performance, reduce operating costs, create new economic values, and lower environmental impacts in the supply chain.

Student opportunities

PACK EXPO International offers additional programs and activities aimed at exciting students about careers in packaging and processing.

PACK Challenge unites six high-school teams in a machine-building showdown. Teams include: Argo Community High School, Crete Monee High School, Elk Grove High School, Legacy Academy/Becker High School Coalition, Rich Township High School and Waterford Union High School.

The Future Innovators Robotics Showcase features Chicago-area high-school robotics teams displaying their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills.

The educational Amazing Packaging Race, sponsored by Emerson, invites students from colleges and universities across North America to collaborate and team up to navigate the PACK EXPO International show floor, tackling a series of tasks at the booths of participating exhibitors in a race.

PMMI human-resources professionals will host workshops in the Student Lounge on interview best practices and resume writing for students attending PACK EXPO International.

On Nov. 5, PMMI will host students from schools in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin at Students PACK the EXPO. The students will gain an understanding of the packaging and processing industries through a scavenger hunt, tours and a lunch-and-learn session.

Networking and special events

PACK EXPO International offers connections through specialized networking events.

PACK gives BACK, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, is PACK EXPO’s annual benefit event and returns to Chicago in 2024 with a performance by comedian Nate Bargatze.

The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network breakfast will address issues facing women in the industry and offer networking opportunities. Sponsors include BW Packaging, Emerson, ID Technology, Morrison Container Handling Solutions, Plexpack Corp. and Septimatech.

The Young Professionals Network, sponsored by Beckhoff Automation LLC, will host an evening event for young professionals at a venue in downtown Chicago.

Awards and recognition

Finally, PACK EXPO International will honor innovation and excellence in the industry with two award programs.

The Technology Excellence Awards will recognize the most innovative technologies not yet shown at a previous PACK EXPO. Attendees can vote on site, on the app or online for their favorite finalists selected in specific market segments.

The Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame will induct four members into the 48th class. Since 1971, the Hall of Fame has recognized career packaging and processing professionals for their significant contributions to the industry and education.

To learn more and to register, visit packexpointernational.com. Registration for the show is $30 until Oct. 11, after which it increases to $130.

Source: PMMI