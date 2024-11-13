Registration is open for the inaugural edition of Pack Expo Southeast, set for March 10-12, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, Pack Expo Southeast is the latest addition to the Pack Expo portfolio of shows.

PMMI forecasts a convergence of 7,000 attendees to Atlanta from consumer packaged goods and life sciences companies based in the Southeast to witness innovation in action, learn about the latest industry trends and topics, and network for brand and professional growth. Pack Expo Southeast will feature 400 exhibitors displaying the latest solutions and technologies for more than 40 vertical markets over 100,000 net square feet of exhibit space.

The three-day event comes on the heels of a successful Pack Expo International, the largest packaging and processing trade show this year. The show’s success is due to the resilience of the packaging machinery industry in the face of global economic pressures. According to the newly released State of the Industry: U.S. Packaging Machinery report, produced by PMMI, the U.S. packaging machinery market is projected to reach $11.1 billion in 2024, driven by automation and sustainability. Industry growth is expected to peak in 2027, with a continued focus on innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer and regulatory demands.

"The industry’s growth shows how important it is for manufacturers to find innovative, tailored solutions,” said Jim Pittas, PMMI president and CEO. “Whether it’s pushing for sustainability, embracing automation, or integrating AI, businesses are looking for a place to discover new ideas, keep up with the latest trends, and make meaningful connections."

Pack Expo Southeast is a local event for packaging and processing professionals looking to see the latest innovations, address business needs and keep pace with the latest trends.

“PACK EXPO Southeast is the only show in the region offering attendees access to crossover innovations from other industries to address key packaging and processing challenges,” said Laura Thompson, PMMI vice president, trade shows.

“The show’s Atlanta location is a regional hotspot for manufacturing that is easy to access and convenient to much of the southeastern United States. Teams can attend together to spark discussion, collaboration, and problem-solving around current projects and set future goals,” Thompson said.

“On behalf of Atlanta's entire hospitality community, we are thrilled to host the inaugural PACK EXPO Southeast in 2025," said William Pate, president and CEO, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We look forward to introducing PACK EXPO Southeast attendees to our vibrant city and showcasing all that Atlanta has to offer."

Pack Expo Southeast will offer dynamic show features to meet the needs of attendees and the industry at large including the Reusable Packaging Pavilion, sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association. The pavilion will present sustainable packaging solutions to help reduce waste, cut costs and gain supply chain efficiency.

Education on the show floor

Pack Expo Southeast is an opportunity for attendees to gain insight into packaging and processing’s most timely issues, such as sustainability, workforce development, life sciences operations, cold chain packaging, food safety, robotics, and preventative maintenance.

Dozens of educational sessions will occur right on the show floor, offering convenient opportunities to learn about the latest topics and trends in packaging and processing.

In the center of the action, the Innovation Stage offers ample opportunity for professional enrichment at Pack Expo Southeast. Exhibitors present free 30-minute seminars throughout the day, and attendees can learn about breakthrough technologies, innovative applications, and proven approaches from the experts.

At Industry Speaks, experts from the Pack Expo Partner Program, covering multiple industry verticals, will address the latest hot topics and industry trends. Previously covered topics include sustainability, remote access, supply chain solutions, augmented reality and operational efficiency.

Networking, special events

Pack Expo Southeast offers connection opportunities through specialized networking events from the Opening Reception and the Young Professionals Networking Reception to the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network Reception.

Pack Expo Southeast provides additional programs and activities aimed at exciting students about careers in packaging and processing. Past activities from Pack Expo shows have included student competitions, receptions and tours.

Source: PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies