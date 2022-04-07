Registration is now open for the long awaited return of PACK EXPO International 2022 (Oct. 23–26; McCormick Place, Chicago), the most comprehensive packaging and processing show in the world in 2022. In response to the unprecedented demands on the industry, PACK EXPO International 2022 will offer more features than ever before, according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

It is vital for the packaging and processing industries to come together and share innovations, connect with colleagues, hear from experts and see machinery-in-action—and PACK EXPO International 2022 is the most efficient and effective way to do it all, offering solutions for over 40 vertical markets. No other event this year will showcase entire production line solutions and offer attendees everything needed to compete in a changing marketplace.

“There has been so much innovation in our industry since this show’s last in person installment in 2018 that end users can’t afford to miss this opportunity to see the latest breakthroughs live, in-action,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “No other show in the world this year will offer what PACK EXPO International offers. We can’t wait to return to Chicago to debut our brand-new show features, reinstate show favorites, and continue to drive the industry forward.”

New show features include:

The interactive PACK to the Future Exhibit celebrates the role of packaging and processing through history and the impact it is poised to have on our future. Accompanied by an educational component, the PACK to the Future Stage will provide free industry-expert presentations on cutting-edge industry advancements.

PACK Match at PACK EXPO International debuts, providing attendees complimentary personalized, one-on-one guidance with PACK Match Advisors to connect attendees with the right suppliers.

The Emerging Brands Summit will launch at PACK EXPO International 2022 and will be a one-day event featuring educational content, tabletop exhibits and expert advisors. This new program is aimed at founders and leaders of startup manufacturing companies looking to scale their brand to larger production through either in-house facility build out or outsourced relationships with contract manufacturers and packagers. Exhibitors will include packaging machinery, packaging materials, processing equipment, and contract manufacturing and packaging.

PACK Challenge is a brand-new packaging competition that brings high school teams together for a head-to-head machine-building competition. The winning school will be awarded $5,000 with an additional $2,000 split between individual team members. Afterward, the teams will take the machines back to their school, providing future students the opportunity for hands-on experience.

The Processing Zone returns to PACK EXPO International in 2022 along with the Processing Innovation Stage focusing on the latest breakthroughs in processing. In today’s manufacturing environment, processing and packaging are integrated systems, making it critical to bring both solutions under one roof.

The new Industry Speaks Stage features expert sessions from the PACK EXPO Partner Program, addressing the latest hot button topics and industry trends across multiple industry verticals.

Brand New Pavilions at PACK EXPO International:

The Healthcare Packaging Pavilion - The name is the only thing that’s changed about this gathering ground for life science industries. Innovations for pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and medical devices will be front and center in this targeted show floor destination.

A crucial part of the product journey is from manufacturer to consumer. With the boom in e-commerce, The Logistics Pavilion in the North Building will be the place to find targeted solutions related to the supply chain, including warehousing, fulfillment, distribution logistics services, and transportation providers.

Returning favorites include unmatched show floor education on three Innovation Stages and at The Forum. The Forum will feature interactive sessions, including small group discussions and Q&A sessions. The Innovation Stages on the show floor provide quick presentations on breakthrough technologies and techniques focused on a wide range of industry-specific solutions.

Returning Pavilions at the show:

The PACKage Printing Pavilion features digital printing and converting, labeling, coding, and marking technologies.

is the prime destination for companies looking for innovative containers and materials to meet sustainability goals, refresh a brand or launch new products, it also houses award-nominated packaging solutions in The Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by WestRock.

sponsored by the National Confectioner's Association, highlights candy trends and technologies, and also offers The Candy Bar Lounge for casual networking and idea-sharing.

sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association, showcases reusable packaging solutions to help reduce waste, cut costs, and gain supply chain efficiency.

is PACK EXPO International's one-stop-shop for resources to strengthen your current workforce and grow the existing workforce.

is PACK EXPO International’s one-stop-shop for resources to strengthen your current workforce and grow the existing workforce. Association Partner Pavilion houses leading associations dedicated to advancing the packaging and processing industry, offering significant resources, insights, and expertise all in one central location.

In addition to PACK Challenge, PACK EXPO International offers additional programs and activities aimed at getting students excited about careers in packaging and processing. The Future Innovators Robotics Showcase is where high school robotics teams from across the country showcase their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills. The Amazing Packaging Race is a fun, educational event where teams from colleges and universities in North America race around the PACK EXPO International show floor to complete tasks at the booths of participating exhibitors. CareerLink @ PACK EXPO is an opportunity for PMMI members and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to meet with students and veterans pursuing careers in packaging and processing during one-on-one informational interviews to take place at the show. PMMI will also be offering popular training workshops in Chicago to coincide with PACK EXPO International, for more information, click here.

PACK EXPO International offers the highest quality connections through specialized networking events such as the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network Event that tackles timely issues facing women in the industry. PACK gives BACK is PACK EXPO’s annual benefit concert and returns to Chicago in 2022. And immediately following PACK gives BACK, the Emerging Leaders Network will host an evening event for young professionals at an exciting venue in downtown Chicago. Stay tuned for more details on each of these events.

Finally, The Technology Excellence Awards will recognize the most innovative technologies not yet shown at a previous PACK EXPO. Attendees will be able to vote onsite, on the app, or online for their favorite finalists selected in specific market segments.

To learn more and to register, visit packexpointernational.com. Registration for the show is $30 until Sept. 30, after which it increases to $130.

Source: PACK EXPO International