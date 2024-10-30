A Tu Gusto LLC, a Lehigh Acres, Fla., firm, is recalling approximately 7,630 pounds of frozen meat and poultry croquette products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and may contain undeclared allergens. The product contains soy, sesame seed and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced between April and October of 2024 and have a shelf life of six months. The following products are subject to recall, regardless of expiration date:

32-ounce box containing “A TU GUSTO PALADAR POLLO (CHICKEN) CROQUETAS (CROQUETTES).”

32-ounce box containing “A TU GUSTO PALADAR CHORIZO (SAUSAGE) CROQUETAS (CROQUETTES).”

32-ounce box containing “A TU GUSTO PALADAR PESCADO (FISH) CROQUETAS (CROQUETTES).”

32-ounce box containing “A TU GUSTO PALADAR JAMON (HAM) CROQUETAS (CROQUETTES).”

The products subject to recall bear a USDA mark of inspection, containing the establishment number “EST. 11154,” which was wrongly used by the recalling firm. The plant associated with “11154” had no knowledge it was being used by the recalling firm. These items were shipped to a distributor, retail stores and restaurants in Florida and Texas.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was performing surveillance activities at a retailer and observed labeling irregularities. After further investigation, it was determined that the items were produced at a facility that does not have a grant of inspection, and contained allergens not declared on the product label. Therefore, the items were produced without the benefit of FSIS inspection and are mislabeled.

