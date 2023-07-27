The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Kingsland Food Processing Corp., a Maspeth, N.Y., establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of various frozen meat and poultry products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The frozen meat and poultry products were produced on various dates ranging from Nov. 1, 2022, through July 20, 2023. The products subject to recall, listed here, have best-before dates ranging from 8/01/2023 through 4/20/2024. The labels can be viewed here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 48204” or “EST. P-48204” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped directly to wholesale customers in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, and to wholesale customers in California, Florida and Texas through distributors.

The problem was discovered when FSIS inspection personnel observed various meat and poultry products being produced in rooms that are not within the official premises of the establishment and, therefore, were not inspected.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Mr. Hesong (Johnny) Lin, president, Kingsland Food Processing Corp., at Johnnyusa99@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS