Plant-based meat production technology company Rebellyous Foods has launched its plant-based Spicy Kickin’ Patty, designed for K-12 schools, restaurants and foodservice providers.

With the popularity of spicy chicken sandwiches at an all-time high, Rebellyous developed a delicious plant-based option that aims to please every palate — herbivores and carnivores alike.

“Foodservice providers are working hard to meet the needs of a growing population of people choosing to eathas plant-based for various reasons, including taste as demonstrated by a recent study sharing a preference for plant-based chicken nuggets over conventional meat nuggets,” said Christie Lagally, founder and CEO of Rebellyous Foods. “We’re rolling out distribution to existing customers and anticipate an influx of new restaurant chains, franchises and food establishments spicing up their menus with the Spicy Kickin’ Patty.”

Rebellyous Spicy Kickin’ Patties are 100% vegan and free of cholesterol, antibiotics and hormones, with less saturated fat than chicken patties. The new spicy patties are just as easy to prepare as their chicken-based counterparts and offer many nutritional benefits of plant-based protein.

“Our customers love Rebellyous plant-based chicken and schools have been clamoring for a spicy version of our delicious patty,” said Kristie Middleton, chief relationship officer for Rebellyous Foods. “We’re so excited to heed the call and launch this product, offering our customers a feisty new way to enjoy planet-friendly, delicious comfort foods.”

The new Rebellyous Spicy Kickin’ Patty offers the same juicy bite Rebellyous customers love with a crunchy, peppery coating. The product meets the US Department of Agriculture's National School Lunch Program’s requirements for two meat/meat alternate credits and offers 1/4 grain credit as well.

“Our students love the Rebellyous Plant-Based Kickin’ Nuggets. Even our staunch meat-eating students enjoy the product since it is so good. We look forward to the new Spicy Plant-Based Patties and can't wait to put them on the menu for our students to enjoy,” said Sarah Keiser, child nutrition technician at Newark Unified School District in California. “I know they will be a hit, especially with our older students who demand anything spicy and I expect them to fly off our shelves.”

Seattle-based Rebellyous Foods is revolutionizing plant-based meat manufacturing, creating novel production equipment to make plant-based chicken more affordable, consistent and at higher volumes.

Established in 2017 by former Boeing engineer Christie Lagally, the company has become a transformative force in the plant-based foods industry, gaining traction across various industries including K-12 schools, colleges, event venues, hospitals and more. The products are on menus at over 300 school districts, including some of the nation’s largest. Most recently, Rebellyous announced a partnership with Chicago Public Schools via Open Kitchens which is menuing its plant-based chicken patties along with waffles at more than 100 schools in the district, offering a healthier, affordable, planet-friendly, and delicious plant-based option to the menu.

Source: Rebellyous Foods