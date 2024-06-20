Beyond Meat Inc.is expanding its Beyond IV product line with the rollout of the new, fourth-generation Beyond Sausage at grocery stores nationwide. Featuring enhanced flavor and a meatier texture, the new Beyond Sausage has been reformulated to advance taste and nutrition.

“The new Beyond Sausage is incredibly juicy, meaty, and delicious, and I love that it's made with heart-healthy avocado oil, helping to lower the saturated fat to just 2g per link ... Plus, it has less sodium than the previous version and features a simplified ingredient list. Beyond Meat is truly pioneering the future of superior plant-based meat products,” said Joy Bauer, registered dietitian, author and Beyond Meat nutrition advisor.

Some key changes in the new, fourth-generation Beyond Sausage:

Made with avocado oil, which is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Reduced saturated fat by 66% to two grams per link.

A high source of protein, now with 17 grams per serving.

Simplified the ingredient list, including removing coconut and canola oils.

Featured in a collection of heart-healthy recipes certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program.

Certified as part of the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program.

“The new Beyond Sausage is an incredibly delicious and versatile product that is a must have for your summer gatherings. From classic sausage, peppers and onions, to the perfect protein-topper for pastas, salads and more, these juicy sausages grill gorgeously and sear super well thanks to the addition of avocado oil,” said Diana Stavaridis, senior culinary manager, Beyond Meat.

To celebrate Beyond Meat’s growing Beyond IV portfolio of products, the company is unveiling its first-ever cookbook, "Serve Love," a collection of heart-healthy Beyond Meat recipes certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program. These recipes meet the American Heart Association’s strict nutrition requirements around calories, saturated fat, sodium and added sugar. Products featured in "Serve Love" include the new Beyond Sausage, Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, as well as Beyond Steak. The cookbook is available for free download via the Beyond Meat website.

Beyond Meat "Serve Love" cookbook. Courtesy of Beyond Meat Inc.

"We are thrilled to introduce Beyond Meat's first ever cookbook certified by the American Heart Association's Heart-Check program. We know that food is an act of love, and serving Beyond Meat to your family is a radical act of love. Our ["Serve Love"] cookbook celebrates this love and makes it easier than ever for consumers to prepare delicious and heart-healthy plant-based recipes," said Akerho Oghoghomeh, chief marketing officer, Beyond Meat. “We know that health is a top driver to the plant-based meat category, and we’re proud to deliver on that expectation with a growing portfolio of products that are not only absolutely delicious but that offer significant nutritional benefits.”

Beyond Meat kicked off the launch of its new Beyond Sausage in Love County, Okla., by serving recipes from the cookbook to local residents and families. Beyond Meat will continue to "Serve Love" in this community throughout the summer through various activations and programs including working with the local food bank.

The new, fourth-generation Beyond Sausage Brat Original and Hot Italian-Style flavors in gold packaging are rolling out at grocery stores nationwide including Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts and more. The Beyond Sausage Mild Italian-Style flavor is expected to launch later in summer 2024.

Source: Beyond Meat Inc.