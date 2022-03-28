Beyond Meat, Inc. and PepsiCo, Inc. have announced the debut of Beyond Meat Jerky. The plant-based jerky is the first product from the two companies' joint-venture, Planet Partnership, LLC. Rolling out at stores nationwide starting in March 2022, Beyond Meat Jerky offers a full-flavored, on-the-go snack experience that furthers Beyond Meat and PepsiCo's shared passion for creating products that are better for both people and the planet.

Beyond Meat Jerky is marinated and slow roasted to offer the savory experience of traditional beef jerky in three flavors: Original, Hot & Spicy, and Teriyaki. Beyond Meat Jerky contains 10g of protein per serving, no cholesterol, and is made with simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and mung beans, all without GMOs, soy or gluten.

Available in three different sized packs, Beyond Meat Jerky is Beyond Meat's first shelf-stable product, unlocking new channels of distribution with availability everywhere from grocery stores to gas stations, and club stores to pharmacies, powering better-for-you snacking that's both convenient and accessible.

"We are thrilled to introduce the first product from Planet Partnership, our joint venture with Beyond Meat and PepsiCo," said Dan Moisan, CEO of Planet Partnership. "The nationwide launch of Beyond Meat Jerky will make plant-based meat accessible to millions of households. It tastes great, it's a good source of protein, and it's convenient to eat whether you're on the go, at the office or out on adventures."

Founded in 2021, Planet Partnership combines Beyond Meat's leading technology in plant-based protein development and PepsiCo's world-class commercial capabilities to bring new and exciting ways to surprise and delight consumers. The launch of Beyond Meat Jerky signals the first of many plant-based protein innovations—from snacks to beverages—that can contribute to building a more sustainable food system while positively impacting human health and the planet.



