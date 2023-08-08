Beyond Meat Inc., a brand working in plant-based meat, is announcing the expansion of its burger portfolio with the debut of the company’s newest product innovation, the Beyond Stack Burger. The new patty is designed to be even closer in taste and texture to beef and is suitable for single, double and triple stacked burgers. The Beyond Stack Burger is debuting as smash-style burgers have grown in popularity, with a 720% increase on menus over the past four years, according to Dataessential MenuTrends March 2023: Penetration of restaurants that serve burgers, % that offer smashburgers. The debut complements this summer’s launch of the Beyond Smashable Burger in foodservice, enabling consumers to be able to eat plant-based smash-style burgers both at home and on the go.

Early reviews, according to Food Dive, Beyond Stack Burger will Hit Shelves this Summer, July 17, 2023, commend the new Beyond Stack Burger for being “juicy,” having a “delicate crumble that truly resembles beef burgers,” and being “crispy on the outside, resembling the popular beef smash burgers.” Customizable and easy-to-cook, the Beyond Stack Burger goes from frozen to finished in six minutes in a skillet and can be eaten as a single patty or stacked multiple patties high, making it an option to recreate popular, stackable, smash-style burgers at home. Consumers can savor their favorite smash-style burger combinations – from the timeless toppings of lettuce, tomato and cheese to an updated take on BBQ slaw. As with all Beyond Meat products, the Beyond Stack Burger is a better-for-you option with no added antibiotics or hormones, no GMOs, and 35% less saturated fat than an 80/20 beef burger with 0 milligrams of cholesterol per serving.

“The new Beyond Stack Burger reflects our commitment to relentlessly innovate until our products are indistinguishable from animal meat in taste, texture and flavor while being more nutritious and sustainable,” said Dr. Dariush Ajami, chief innovation officer at Beyond Meat. “We are thrilled to expand our retail product portfolio with this latest offering which builds upon the recent launches of the newest iteration of Beyond Sausage and our groundbreaking, heart-healthy Beyond Steak.”

The Beyond Stack Burger is the latest addition to Beyond Meat’s growing portfolio of products. This summer, the company launched the newest iteration of Beyond Sausage, the #1 selling plant-based dinner sausage in retail, according to SPINS, TOTAL MULO + NEC, L52W ending 6-18-23, with a meatier, juicier taste and texture. The new Beyond Sausage is receiving rave reviews for being, “shockingly better than pork links,” and is a quality source of protein with 40% less saturated fat than a leading brand of pork sausage. Additionally, the company’s Beyond Steak, the #1 selling new plant-based meat item in retail, according to 5 SPINS, TOTAL MULO + NEC, L12W ending 6-18-23, continues to grow in popularity — recently expanding availability to nearly 14,000 grocery stores nationwide — thanks to the combination of its taste and strong nutritional profile that earned Beyond Steak the American Heart Association's trusted Heart-Check Mark for being a heart-healthy food.

Plant-based meats supported by science

To help consumers make informed choices, Beyond Meat is dedicated to supporting scientific, evidence-based research on the health impact of shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat. In a clinical study that was conducted at Stanford University and published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat. Expanding on this body of research, in 2021, Beyond Meat established the Plant-Based Diet Initiative at the Stanford University School of Medicine and, last year, entered into a multi-year agreement with the American Cancer Society to advance research on plant-based meat and cancer prevention. For more information on Beyond Meat’s efforts to positively impact human health, visit the Health page.

The Beyond Stack Burger is soft launching at select Kroger, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fry’s and Smith’s stores.

Source: Beyond Meat Inc.