Beyond Meat Inc. announced that the highly anticipated new version of its iconic Beyond Burger will arrive in grocery stores nationwide beginning the week of May 3rd. The latest and greatest Beyond Burger, which offers impressive advancements in taste and nutrition, will be sold in a 2-pack, the brand’s first-ever value 4-pack (MSRP: $9.99) and a 1lb. Beyond Beef pack.

“We are continuously working on understanding beef flavor at a deeper level to ensure our plant-based beef platform delivers a delicious and satisfying sensory experience. The new Beyond Burger’s rich flavor profile resembles that of ground beef, and extensive testing with our consumers validated this new flavor direction with likeability scoring on-par with 80/20 ground beef burgers,” said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer, Beyond Meat.

In addition to its irresistible taste, the new Beyond Burger delivers strong nutritional benefits such as:

35% less fat than 80/20 ground beef

35% less saturated fat than 80/20 ground beef

Fewer calories and no cholesterol compared to 80/20 ground beef

B vitamins and minerals comparable to the micronutrient profile of beef

“The launch of the latest Beyond Burger iteration is another strong step forward in providing consumers with absolutely delicious plant-based meat that is better for people and the planet, no sacrifice required,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO. “It is my hope that these meaningful advances in taste and nutrition, using only non-GMO plant-based ingredients, will delight existing consumers and invite others to join us in Going Beyond.”

Source: Beyond Meat