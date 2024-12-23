Beyond Meat Inc. is releasing its 2023 ESG Report and announcing its Beyond Steak life cycle assessment study.

Beyond Meat’s 2023 ESG Report covers topics such as health and nutrition, human capital, governance and climate management. The company has expanded its disclosures on climate and its approach to ESG, including a corporate-level GHG inventory across the company’s direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3), an assessment of climate-related financial risk and opportunity and an updated ESG materiality analysis.

The 2023 ESG Report also includes the results of Beyond Meat’s recently completed LCA study for Beyond Steak. The Beyond Steak LCA study was conducted according to International Organization for Standardization recommendations and underwent a third-party critical review.

The results estimated that, compared to precooked beef-based steak tips, Beyond Steak:

Generates 84% less greenhouse gas emissions

Requires 93% less water consumption

Requires 88% less land use

Requires 65% less nonrenewable energy use.

The Beyond Steak LCA study also includes new impact attributes to gauge potential impacts to nature and balanced ecosystems, such as “terrestrial acidification,” "marine eutrophication” and “freshwater eutrophication” (reactions in nature that threaten the health of land, coastal, marine and freshwater ecosystems). Compared to precooked beef-based steak tips, Beyond Steak creates 94% less terrestrial acidification, 95% less marine eutrophication and 77% less freshwater eutrophication.

Source: Beyond Meat Inc.