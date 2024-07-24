Beyond Meat is debuting a new product line with the introduction of Beyond Sun Sausage. Filled with wholesome ingredients from vegetables, fruits and legumes, including spinach, bell peppers, yellow peas, brown rice, red lentils and faba beans, the new product is not intended to replicate beef, pork or poultry but rather be its own protein option that comes in three culinary-forward flavors: Cajun, Pesto and Pineapple Jalapeno.

Beyond Sun Sausage Cajun Scramble. Courtesy of Beyond Meat Inc.







Made with avocado oil, which is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, Beyond Sun Sausage offers 12 grams of clean protein per link, is low in saturated fat with one gram per serving and has zero milligrams of cholesterol with no added antibiotics or hormones. This nutritional profile meets the rigorous guidelines of leading health organizations, earning Beyond Sun Sausage certification from the American Heart Association's Heart-Check program and the Better Choices for Life program of the American Diabetes Association.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a completely new innovation to the plant-based category with the addition of our wholesome, flavor-forward Beyond Sun Sausage,” said Dariush Ajami, chief innovation officer, Beyond Meat. “Filled with clean, plant proteins including yellow peas, brown rice, faba beans and red lentils, this launch further exemplifies our industry-leading commitment to raising the nutrition bar for plant-based meats and creating delicious, healthy products.”

“The new Beyond Sun Sausage is a home cook's dream – they're packed with bright, beautiful plant-powered ingredients like spinach, bell pepper, pineapple and jalapeño, bringing bold, culinary-forward flavors that can enhance any dish. When you prepare Beyond Sun Sausage, you’re serving love to your taste buds, heart and planet, and we’re excited for our fans to try this delicious new product as it’s unlike anything else currently available in the plant-based space,” said Diana Stavaridis, senior culinary manager, Beyond Meat.

Beyond Sun Sausage. Courtesy of Beyond Meat Inc.







The debut of Beyond Sun Sausage follows the recent health-focused reformulation of Beyond Meat’s core Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef and Beyond Sausage products in U.S. retail. Now made with avocado oil, Beyond Meat was able to substantially reduce the saturated fat in these core products without sacrificing taste or flavor thanks to avocado oil’s smoother, more neutral palate.

Beyond Sun Sausage is available at all Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the country, and the new Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef and Beyond Sausage in gold packaging are available at all major retailers nationwide.

Source: Beyond Meat Inc.