Rendering professionals from around the country recently gathered in Nashville, Tenn., for USPOULTRY’s 2024 Poultry Protein & Fat Seminar.

Presentations were offered on an array of topics including leadership, wastewater treatment and attracting young talent to the rendering industry.

Kenton Betz, general manager at Darling Ingredients, discussed leadership in the workplace. He emphasized that effective leadership hinges on a genuine interest in the well-being of the people you lead, noting that what employees do at work is often less important than what truly matters to them in their personal lives. Betz articulated the principle that "people don't care what you know until they know that you care about them," underscoring the necessity for leaders to prioritize building relationships and trust. He also stressed the importance of doubling down on key values such as safety, inclusion and ownership, asserting that focusing on weaknesses with the intent to transform them into strengths is a deliberate and essential practice, as competence fosters confidence.

Dr. Brian Kiepper, associate professor, Department of Poultry Science at the University of Georgia, presented on wastewater pretreatment programs, with a particular focus on the fundamentals of dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems, chemical treatment processes and strategies for managing residuals. He emphasized that there is no universal chemical treatment protocol for poultry wastewater facilities, noting that the most effective approach is dynamic and will likely evolve over time as conditions and technologies change.

Donell Kleiboeker, operations analyst at 3D Corporate Solutions, discussed young professionals' perspectives on rendering. Kleiboeker, a young professional himself, acknowledged that rendering, while often overlooked and not the most glamorous job, is both tough and highly rewarding. He pointed out that many people are unaware of rendering as a viable career path within the poultry industry. While he acknowledged the challenge of drawing young people into the industry, he stressed the need to highlight the critical role rendering plays in sustainability, underscoring its value not just within the industry but in contributing to broader environmental goals.

Source: USPOULTRY