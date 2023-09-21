Protein conversion is a crucial aspect of the poultry industry’s sustainable future. USPOULTRY’s 2023 Poultry Protein & Fat Seminar, developed by a committee of rendering industry leaders, will give attendees insight into the latest technology, equipment and management techniques in rendering. It will provide an opportunity for rendering professionals to learn ways to keep their plant up to date and operating efficiently. The seminar, sponsored by USPOULTRY and the Poultry Protein & Fat Council, will be held Oct. 4–5 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.

“Continually evolving rendering operations play an important role in driving the poultry industry’s sustainability forward. This year’s program will address issues from wastewater treatment and effluent management to safety throughout the process, attracting and retaining the next generation of rendering professionals and much more,” said Barry Griffith, senior managing engineer, Tyson Foods, and program committee chair.

The Poultry Protein & Fat Council will provide a report of the council’s activities and funded research. There will also be presentations that cover:

Regulatory and PFAS Updates.

A Pet Food Company’s Expectations of the Rendering Industry.

Lab Methods . . . How and Why Tests Are Conducted.

Pumps: The How and The Why.

Technology and Best Practices to Improve Product Quality and Value.

There will be additional topics covered through presentations.

The program planning committee included:

Barry Griffith, senior managing engineer, Tyson Foods, and program committee chairman.

Kerry Courchaine, Darling Ingredients Inc.

Daniel Crowe, Pilgrim's.

Hal Davis, Darling Ingredients Inc.

Michael Fairbairn, Fieldale Farms Corp.

Ansen Pond, Pilgrim's.

Ken Wilson, 3D Corporate Solutions.

Members of USPOULTRY and the Poultry Protein & Fat Council can register for the event at a discounted rate. Companies that render poultry protein and fat may attend the seminar only if they are members of USPOULTRY and the Poultry Protein & Fat Council. Representatives of rendering companies that are not council members are not eligible to attend the seminar. Membership in the Poultry Protein & Fat Council must be approved by the council.

To register for the Poultry Protein & Fat Seminar and for a full agenda, click here, or visit uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association