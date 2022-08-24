Protein conversion is a crucial aspect of the poultry industry’s sustainable future. USPOULTRY’s 2022 Poultry Protein & Fat Seminar, developed by a panel of rendering industry leaders, will provide valuable insights into the latest technology, equipment, and management techniques in poultry and egg rendering. Sponsored by USPOULTRY and the Poultry Protein & Fat Council, the seminar will be held Oct. 5–6 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.

“This year’s program will cover a variety of topics that are relevant to those that work in rendering and related fields, including presentations on attracting and retaining people, transportation technology and research updates,” remarked Kerry Courchaine, director of technical services for Darling Ingredients, Inc., and program committee chairman.

The Poultry Protein & Fat Council will provide a report of the Council’s activities and funded research. There will also be presentations focused on Regulatory Updates; Enhanced Biosecurity Measures for HPAI; Common Safety Mistakes / Opportunities; Market / Exports Update; Product Stabilization: Chemistry, Application and Customer Perspective; Odor Generation and Abatement Technology related to Scrubbers; a Regulatory Overview; and PCQI Rendering Responsibilities / FSMA.

The program planning committee included Kerry Courchaine, Darling Ingredients, Inc., and planning committee chairman; Hal Davis, Valley Proteins, Inc.; Michael Fairbairn, Fieldale Farms Corporation; Mark Glover, Pilgrim’s; Barry Griffith, Tyson Foods, Inc.; and Ansen Pond, Pilgrim’s.

Members of USPOULTRY and the Poultry Protein & Fat Council can register for the event at a discounted rate. Companies that render poultry protein and fat may attend the seminar only if they are members of USPOULTRY and the Poultry Protein & Fat Council. Representatives of rendering companies that are not council members are not eligible to attend the seminar. Membership in the Poultry Protein & Fat Council must be approved by the Council.

To register for the Poultry Protein & Fat Seminar and for a full agenda, click here or visit uspoultry.org.

Source: USPOULTRY