Motion Industries Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a provider of industrial technology solutions, has promoted Eric Gonzalez to senior vice president of Mexico, Canada, industry segments and business development, effective immediately.

Throughout his 26-year career at Motion, Gonzalez has worked in numerous roles. He began as a corporate trainee and has held positions as an outside sales representative, branch manager, fluid power specialist, automation specialist, various corporate accounts roles and field leadership. Most recently, he served as group vice president for the Southwest Group and Mexico.

In his new role, Gonzalez will lead Motion’s businesses in Mexico and Canada while establishing new North American teams focused on industry segments and business development.

“Eric’s energy and sales leadership are exceptional,” said James Howe, president of Motion. “I am confident he will elevate Motion’s sales growth, and it will be exciting to see the new team synergies he orchestrates and influences.”

Gonzalez has a bachelor’s degree in biology from California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo.

Source: Motion