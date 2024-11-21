B&D Resources, a provider of solutions for the meat processing industry, is expanding its lineup of machinery to now include Inject Star Bone Breakers and Hydraulic Bone Presses, alongside B&D’s exclusive SEPAmatic Softbelt Separators.

This addition establishes B&D Resources as a provider of a complete Advanced Meat Recovery (AMR) line, offering comprehensive solutions to maximize yield, efficiency and sustainability in meat processing.

As the demand for innovative meat recovery technology grows, B&D Resources’ partnership with Inject Star and SEPAmatic strengthens its ability to deliver world-class solutions to meet the complex needs of today’s meat processing industry.

Inject Star Bone Breakers and Hydraulic Bone Presses: Inject Star’s reliable machinery delivers high-yield meat removal and hydraulic pressing with reduced wear parts and maintenance. The fully electric Bone Breaker eliminates the need for hydraulic oil, submerged components and large control panels, ensuring precise bone fragmentation. The water-free Bone Press redefines efficiency and sustainability to enhance profitability and reduce waste.

SEPAmatic Softbelt Separators: Known for their versatility, SEPAmatic Softbelt Separators allow for gentle and efficient separation of meat, fat and connective tissues, delivering high-quality, consistent product output. Serving applications across poultry, red meat, seafood and other proteins, SEPAmatic machines ensure maximum yield and are an essential component in any high-performing AMR line.

With this broader, more dynamic equipment line, B&D Resources is able to deliver customized AMR solutions that can meet the needs of diverse meat processing facilities. This integrated approach allows meat processors to maximize yields, reduce food waste and meet environmental standards by optimizing resource utilization.

“We are thrilled to expand our product offerings with Inject Star and SEPAmatic machinery,” said David Radford, president of B&D Resources. “Our new complete AMR line provides our customers with an efficient, scalable solution that addresses both yield optimization and sustainability goals. It’s just another example of our commitment to advancing the meat processing industry by offering technology that drives efficiency and innovation.”

B&D Resources will showcase Inject Star's Bone Breakers and Hydraulic Bone Presses, alongside SEPAmatic’s Soft-Belt Separators, in booth B49053 at the upcoming IPPE International Food Processing Expo, taking place Jan. 28–30, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Source: B&D Resources