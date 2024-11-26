USPOULTRY will host its annual Poultry Market Intelligence Forum at the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta, Ga., at the Georgia World Congress Center. This year’s forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2025, and is complimentary for all registered IPPE attendees.

The program will feature economic industry experts offering their insights on the current state of the global poultry industry and their forecasts for 2025. In addition, a food and nutrition expert will provide insight into identifying and addressing communication gaps related to food. The speakers will highlight key challenges facing the poultry industry, explore how the U.S. and international poultry sectors are positioned for the future and address misinformation, while promoting science, to advance the food systems dialogue from farm to fork.

The speakers and topics to be covered include:

Economic Update - Mark Jordan, executive director, LEAP Markets Analytics

2025 Washington Update - Christian Richter, principal, The Policy Group

Going the Distance: Engaging from Farm to Fork - Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, president and CEO. International Food Information Council

IPPE will offer a series of complimentary educational programs in addition to the Poultry Market Intelligence Forum.

Source: IPPE