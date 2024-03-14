Advancement and change continue at a rapid pace in today’s poultry industry. As increasing automation and new management techniques occur, the poultry processing plant feels the impact perhaps more than any other operation in the company. Throw in labor challenges and talent development, and managing the plant becomes more complicated day by day. Attendees of USPOULTRY’s 2024 Poultry Processor Workshop can learn about ways to overcome these challenges and increase efficiency and effectiveness. The workshop will be held May 15-16 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Downtown in Nashville.

"This year’s Workshop will feature a stellar line up of speakers. Participants will hear from USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service Undersecretary Dr. Jose Emilio Esteban, and a representative from KFC will provide a company’s perspective on ['What’s Coming Down the Pike in Animal Welfare.'] In addition, Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ President and CEO Clint Rivers will give his perspective of ['Leadership: It Starts at the Top,']" said Matt Wooten, operations manager for Wayne-Sanderson Farms and program planning committee chair. “With a full slate of high caliber speakers, there truly is something for everyone.”

The program will also address operations challenges, including topics on:

Statistical Process Control: The How and the Why.

Salmonella Reduction.

Workforce Engagement . . . Generational Differences/Navigating a Changing Workforce.

Plant/Process Safety.

A Preventive Maintenance Program: One Company’s Success.

Processing Automation Pros and Cons: User Perspective.

The agenda was developed by a program committee of plant managers and food safety and quality assurance professionals that includes Kelly Baker, Maple Leaf Farms; Cris Contreras, Golden Rod Broilers Inc.; Valerie Dahlke, Wayne-Sanderson Farms; Corbett Kloster, Fieldale Farms Corp.; Nicole Reynolds, House of Raeford Farms Inc.; Stephen Snyder, Claxton Poultry Farms; and Matthew Wooten.

