Tyson Foods Inc. recently announced the February 2025 closure of its Emporia, Kan., pork and beef nonharvest processing facility. Now, Tyson is announcing closure of two more plants.

According to a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification Act notice, Tyson is closing two facilities in Philadelphia, Pa., subsequently affecting 229 jobs. The plants, Original Philly cooked plant and Original Philly raw plant, will permanently close Jan. 31, 2025.

Tyson Food acquired the two plants in 2017 as part of its acquisition of Original Philly Holdings.

This news follows Tyson's closure of multiple processing plants, all in an attempt to cut costs and boost operational efficiency.