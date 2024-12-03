According to a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification Act notice posted by the Kansas Department of Commerce on Dec. 2, 2024, Tyson Foods plans to lay off 809 workers at its plant in Emporia, Kan.

According to the Emporia Gazette, the plant will be permanently closing at the beginning of February 2025 as Tyson consolidates its operations. In a move to cut costs and optimize the Tyson Foods network, the company is moving its Emporia operations to the Holcomb, Kan., plant.

The city of Emporia responded to Tyson's news with the following statement:

"The City of Emporia, along with Lyon County, the Regional Development Association, Emporia Main Street, Emporia Chamber of Commerce, Flint Hills Technical College, and Emporia State University, acknowledges the announced closure of Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc set for February of 2025. Our thoughts are with the employees and families affected by this transition. Tyson has been a valuable corporate partner over the years, and we are grateful for their contributions to our community.

"Our collective priority is to support impacted workers. We are collaborating with local organizations, state agencies, and workforce development partners to provide resources, job placement assistance, and training opportunities.

"While we recognize the challenges this closure presents, Emporia’s economy remains stable and resilient. Community leaders will continue to work with key stakeholders at the local, state, and federal level to promote economic growth in Emporia. By working closely with business leaders and stakeholders, we aim to attract and retain strong and diversified industry that will provide growth and prosperity for our residents.

"Emporia is a resilient community, and we are confident in our collective ability to navigate this transition. Our community is united and committed to building an even stronger future."