Meat and Poultry Industry News

Tyson Foods closing South Carolina plant

The National Provisioner News Briefs
July 3, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS plant closure
Reprints
No Comments

A Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Columbia, S.C. is going to close later this year. Approximately 146 jobs will be affected by the closure, which a Tyson company said is not due to the effects of Coronavirus on the meat industry.

"After much consideration and as part of ongoing efforts to increase efficiency in our business, we plan to discontinue operations at our Columbia, S.C., plant in mid-August," said Tyson Foods spokesman Worth Sparkman. "We’ve made this very difficult decision in order to continue focusing on and investing in strategic growth priorities."

The facility is set to close on August 14, according to WACH News.

Source: WACH News

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

National Hot Dog Month celebrates one of America’s most iconic foods.

Carnivore Meat Company launches Nature’s Advantage pet food and treats

CMS Solutions & Logistics increases production with new CNC machine

Janam unveils most affordable temperature sensing kiosk

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.