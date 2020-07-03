Tyson Foods closing South Carolina plant

A Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Columbia, S.C. is going to close later this year. Approximately 146 jobs will be affected by the closure, which a Tyson company said is not due to the effects of Coronavirus on the meat industry.

"After much consideration and as part of ongoing efforts to increase efficiency in our business, we plan to discontinue operations at our Columbia, S.C., plant in mid-August," said Tyson Foods spokesman Worth Sparkman. "We’ve made this very difficult decision in order to continue focusing on and investing in strategic growth priorities."

The facility is set to close on August 14, according to WACH News.

Source: WACH News