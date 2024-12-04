The rendering industry’s contributions to animal agriculture’s economic and environmental sustainability is vital, yet often overlooked when food and animal food production is discussed. The International Rendering Symposium, held in conjunction with the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta, will discuss the use of rendered products in aquaculture and global trade flows and initiatives of the circular bioeconomy. Hosted by the North American Renderers Association and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the symposium will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 30, with a reception to follow in room B-312/B-313a. The cost of registration is $250.

The symposium is organized by focus area into three sections. Topics covered in the first section, "Use of Rendered Products in Aquaculture," include amino acids from rendered products for aquaculture, rendered animal products for aquaculture and a journey toward sustainable agricultural practices with insects. This will be followed by the second section, "Global Trade Flows of the Circular Bioeconomy," which includes an overview of African market opportunities, international animal fats markets, international animal protein markets and a journey toward sustainable agricultural practices. The symposium will end with the third section, "Global Initiatives for a Circular Bioeconomy," with sessions such as approaching a circular bioeconomy, feed ingredients application in a circular bioeconomy and utilization of food waste ingredients for feed.

The 2025 IPPE will be held Jan. 28 – 30 and is a collaboration of three trade shows – the International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo – representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by USPOULTRY, the American Feed Industry Association and the Meat Institute.

Source: IPPE