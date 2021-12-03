A considerable amount of effort has been invested into sustainability programs throughout U.S. animal agriculture over the past few years. As more people across the world are gaining access to high-quality animal protein, the animal agriculture industry must continue to place sustainability as a top priority. In support of this goal, the annual Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit will once again be held at the 2022 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta. Sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), and the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), the Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, and is offered free of charge to all registered IPPE attendees.

The 2022 Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit has invited Senior Agriculture Advisor to the Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Rod Snyder as the keynote speaker to provide perspectives on animal agriculture and food supply chain sustainability initiatives relative to EPA efforts to mitigate climate change and improve water quality. Following Snyder’s presentation, industry perspectives addressing the question, “Can we measure up transparently?” will be offered, with a panel Q&A session at the conclusion. The speakers for this portion of the program include:

The Protein PACT – How the Meat Industry Is Addressing a Sustainable Future

Eric Mittenthal, chief strategy officer

North American Meat Institute

Measuring in the Feed Industry – Update on GFLI and Road Map

Constance Cullman, president and CEO

Institute for Feed Education & Research / American Feed Industry Association

Poultry Industry Roundtable – What’s New

Ryan Bennett, executive director

U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Poultry & Eggs / International Poultry Welfare Alliance

The program will conclude with a ceremony announcing the winners of USPOULTRY’s Family Farm Environmental Excellence Awards for 2022.

The 2022 IPPE will be held Jan. 25–27, 2022 in Atlanta, GA, and is a collaboration of three trade shows—the International Feed Expo, International Meat Expo, and International Poultry Expo—representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by USPOULTRY, AFIA and NAMI. For more information about the Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit and to register to attend IPPE, visit www.ippexpo.org.