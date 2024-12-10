ABM Equipment is announcing its rental service for food producers. This offering is designed to handle short-term X-ray needs for producers who don’t need one full-time. This most commonly occurs while testing a new product, when a batch is known to be contaminated or when it is suspected to be due to some plant incident.

Main benefits of X-ray rentals:

Speed: Lead times to more complex equipment like X-ray can have long lead times, and sometimes food manufacturers don’t have months to spare. Food can spoil, their buyers may be coming to visit, or product may simply be taking up too much space.

Flexibility: Short-term and long-term rental options can suit various production needs and circumstances. If product needs to be inspected and there is no space to inspect it, manufacturers can send product to be inspected at ABM’s facility.

Access to new technology: As Eagle PI’s principal distributors, ABM Equipment provides the option to rent a photon-counting unit, which is a new development for the industry.

Food X-ray systems are designed to detect virtually any physical contaminant in virtually any type of container as long as the contaminant differs from the product by a wide enough margin. This includes contaminants such as metal, glass, stone, and bone in containers from plastic to glass and metal. They can also detect product irregularities like over/under weight, dislodged caps, fat content and more.

Source: ABM Equipment