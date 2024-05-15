Eagle Product Inspection highlights its Tall PRO XSDV X-ray machine, a technology revolutionizing the inspection process for rigid containers. Specifically designed for tall, upright packaged products such as cans, PET bottles, glass jars and more, it is ideal for use in the food and beverage, poultry, seafood and red meat industries. The Tall PRO XSDV ensures high-level inspection accuracy and product integrity.

Equipped with high-performance dual-view X-ray technology, the Tall PRO XSDV offers 100% inspection coverage for contaminants in rigid containers. By analyzing and processing two images per container, this innovative system significantly enhances the probability of detecting even the most elusive contaminants, thereby safeguarding product quality and brand reputation.

Superior X-ray inspection technology provides outstanding detection of physical contaminants regardless of their size, shape or location within a product. The state-of-the-art X-ray inspection system can process a wide range of container sizes and is capable of running multiple inspections at line rates in excess of 1000 PPM. The compact footprint installs over existing conveyor lines for easy integration with limited space. Overall line efficiency is maximized with the Tall PRO XSDV by reducing jams and returned product caused by defected packaging. System features include mass measurement, fill level, verify component presence/absence and detect defects.

The Tall PRO XSDV features SimulTask PRO advanced imaging and processing software that provides high resolution and detailed X-ray images with the highest grayscale range from 0-65,535. The Eagle TraceServer X-ray software program records production data and machine status information from one or more of Eagle’s X-ray machines and consolidates it into a single centralized database. Eagle Repository is supplied as a standard which provides a simple way of storing, viewing and transferring production information such as statistics, event logs, manually saved images and reject images to other devices for storage.

Source: Eagle Product Inspection