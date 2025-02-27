Eagle Product Inspection has redesigned its Pipeline X-ray system for pumped products, enhancing both the machine construction and built-in inspection technologies that deliver on food safety, product quality and operational efficiency.

The Pipeline machine uses advanced PXT photon-counting dual energy X-ray technology for bone and foreign metal detection in poultry, meat, pet food and other pumped products and can reject items before packaging or further processing with a lower false reject rate. The system offers flexible configurations and has unique features, such as a flow meter, test ball insertion port and reject catch port.

The integrated flow meter enables variable speed functionality and includes adjustable pump ramp-up and ramp-down speeds. Users can also benefit from a new test ball insertion point that provides accurate product tracking and ensures optimal imaging and timely rejection. The updated reject catch port allows for easy extraction of the test ball. Its improved claw design helps improve safety by stopping the test ball before it enters rejected product.

The advanced PXT is paired with Eagle’s SimulTask PRO for a “Dynamic Duo” capability that enhances inspection results by combining advanced image processing with a touchscreen interface. As processors comply with traceability requirements, they can add Eagle’s TraceServer technology for network-based data and image storage and transfer.

Versatility is a hallmark of the design as well. Users can choose from multiple detection options, including single, dual and photon-counting PXT technologies. Two pipe sizes (3-inch and 4-inch) are available, and the small-footprint design lends itself to a wide range of settings.

The Pipeline’s rugged construction withstands harsh washdown conditions and has been refined to comply with NAMI guidelines for hygiene and sanitation. The system also fully aligns with the meat and poultry industry’s Directives, Regulations, Norms and Standards.

Source: Eagle Product Inspection