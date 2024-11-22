Following the successful launch of the X2 Series of X-ray inspection systems, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection is introducing the new X6 Series, offering a product safety upgrade for medium to large-sized packaged products and multilane applications. The X6 Series, consisting of the X16 and X36.2 X-ray inspection systems, presents a range of new features that provide precise contamination detection across single or multiple lanes. Both solutions can inspect medium to large-sized products (500-600 millimeters in length) while also maximizing productivity through easy-to-use design improvements.

The X6 models, like the X2 Series, feature advanced detection technology but are specifically designed for larger product formats. With multilane capabilities, the X6 Series makes inspection for manufacturers handling bigger products or multiple packages per line quicker and easier.

This provides flexibility for food brands that require efficient inspection solutions for varying product sizes and configurations.

X16 system

The X16 is an entry-level X-ray solution for medium to large-sized products with a HiGain detector, offering detection of contaminants such as metal, glass, stone, bone and low-density materials across single or multiple lanes. The system, which can support products up to 300 millimeters in height with conveyor speeds up to 60 meters per minute, also performs additional quality and integrity checks, enhancing product safety beyond just contamination detection. These checks include monitoring for correct product placement, mass component count, fill level and identifying damaged packaging. The X16 is designed to maximize production uptime with its intuitive user interface, simplified cleaning routines and reliable subsystems, reducing costly downtime.

X36.2 system

For more advanced inspection needs, the X36.2 offers high-level detection capabilities for medium to large packaged products. With HiGain+ detector technology and ContamPlus software, the X36.2 offers completeness and integrity checks, identifying small foreign bodies plus missing or broken products. The system is highly customizable, with single or multilane configurations and numerous reject bin options. It can accommodate even higher throughputs with speeds of up to 100 meters per minute and the ability to handle over 1000 products per minute, depending on product size.

Reducing cleaning downtime

Both the X16 and X36.2 feature significant mechanical upgrades over legacy solutions plus completely new designs that improve belt removal and simplify service and maintenance routines. These design improvements mean that operators can clean and maintain the systems quickly, minimizing downtime. The front-opening hygienic design allows for easy access during cleaning and service, while the conveyor belt can be swiftly removed without the need for tools, making maintenance more efficient than ever.

To further optimize performance and offer long-term reliability, the X6 Series can be supplied with a choice of service contracts tailored to manage maintenance costs and maximize uptime. Additionally, both systems when purchased with a standard or comprehensive service contract come with a five-year generator warranty.

Accommodating application needs

The X16 offers an affordable entry point for manufacturers looking for high-end inspection technology at a competitive price, while the X36.2 provides an advanced solution for those requiring superior product integrity checks. With multiple configurations available for the X36.2, this system can be customized to meet individual production requirements.

Mike Pipe, head of global sales and product management, Mettler-Toledo Safeline X-ray, said, “With the launch of the X6 Series, we are excited to extend the capabilities of our x-ray inspection solutions - building upon the global success of the X2 Series - to larger packaging and multi-lane applications. The X6 Series offers significant improvements in mechanical design and performance compared to previous generations, providing enhanced control over product safety, reducing downtime and helping manufacturers remain competitive in today’s market. And all of this is achieved at an affordable price, making it accessible for businesses of various sizes.”

For food manufacturers looking to enhance their product inspection processes, the X6 Series offers a versatile solution for medium to large packaged products. Its advanced contamination detection capabilities help prevent costly product recalls, while the inclusion of product integrity checks offers high standards of quality control. The X6 Series’ robust design and productivity tools make it a suitable choice for manufacturers seeking to optimize efficiency and meet stringent compliance requirements, all while best protecting their consumers and brand reputation.

To further save manufacturers time and money, the functionality of the X16 and X36.2 can be extended with ProdX data management software. ProdX is automating the monitoring, reporting and collating of all product inspection activities in real time. The safely stored data helps business growth by facilitating food safety regulatory compliance and protects brands through proof of due diligence. Additionally, by analyzing the data, production line improvements can be identified, thereby helping to boost productivity.

Source: Mettler Toledo