Mekitec releases a new X-ray inspection system for beverages, liquids & solid foods

Mekitec Group, a global manufacturer of innovative food quality control systems based on X-ray technology, announces the launch of a completely new X-ray inspection system, SIDEMEKI, targeted for the product safety and quality control needs of food and beverage producers worldwide. Mekitec describes their newest system model to continue delivering the company’s commitment of providing the best value also for these types of food applications, including liquid foods and beverages in taller than wider retail packages. The SIDEMEKI system is targeted for food producers acknowledging the importance of overall quality inspection, demanding total pack-for-pack traceability and not settling for foreign object detection only, Mekitec states.

A side-shooting X-ray inspection system has been on the company’s radar for a long time but Mekitec decided to take the time to perfect the solution, making sure it complies with the real customer needs and provides the best value.

“When we first started to specify the system features, we took our time to learn about the unique challenges, needs and desires that food producers have with these types of products and inspection systems. We took on to those challenges, needs and desires and created the possibility of having the sharpest X-ray image and enabled valuable quality inspection functions even for the tallest food products without compromising the foreign object detection performance,” says Mikko Nuutinen, Director, Product Creation at Mekitec.

According to the company, the existing inspection systems targeted towards these food and beverage applications have either been too complicated and expensive, or too simple with limited benefits for the food producers. This is something that Mekitec wanted to change by developing the SIDEMEKI system.

“We believe, that the system will be excitedly welcomed and take its place in the market. Our partners and customers have expressed strong interest towards the system and its benefits thanks to the total traceability and imaging capabilities that offer tremendous value to the food producers. It is obvious that the food industry has been waiting for a solution like SIDEMEKI to bring the best value for food producers globally,” summarizes Juho Ojuva, Director, Global Sales and Customer Care at Mekitec.

For more information visit www.mekitec.com or www.mekitec.com/sidemeki/.