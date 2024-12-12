Hormel Foods Corp. is announcing that Mike Clausman has been appointed to the new role of vice president, deputy general counsel and assistant secretary.

In this role, Clausman will oversee the legal support of the company's brand and business growth initiatives, commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions and intellectual property. He will report to Colleen Batcheler, senior vice president external affairs & general counsel at Hormel Foods.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Mike to advance our company's legal strategies and helping us achieve our ambitious goals," Batcheler said. "His business-first approach, commercial focus and deep understanding of the Hormel Foods culture make him well-suited for this important leadership role within the legal function."

In 2011, Clausman joined Hormel Foods after nearly a decade as an attorney at a law firm in Minneapolis, Minn. He began his career with the company as a corporate attorney and advanced to senior counsel in 2013. Clausman was named to his current role of assistant general counsel, transactions in 2021.

Clausman earned his J.D. from University of Minnesota Law School, and a bachelor's degree in finance and communications from University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He also serves as the board secretary for the University of Minnesota Alumni Association, on the executive committee for the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce and is a board member for the Mower County.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.