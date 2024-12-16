Food safety law firm Ron Simon & Associates has settled the first wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a 2024 outbreak linked to contaminated Boar's Head products.

Boar's Head settled the case brought on behalf of the family of Gunter Morgenstein, the Holocaust survivor who lost his life due to complications associated with Listeria infection. The settlement, the terms of which are confidential, highlights the importance of food safety advocacy and corporate accountability. The outbreak caused at least 10 deaths and 61 illnesses nationwide.

Ron Simon, a nationally recognized food safety attorney who represents the Morgenstein Family, issued the following statement: "Today's settlement with Boar's Head reflects our commitment to holding food manufacturers accountable for the safety of their products. While no resolution can undo the profound loss suffered by the Morgenstein Family, it will bring them a measure of closure so that they can move forward with their lives."

Peggy Morgenstein, wife of the deceased, said, "Gunter did not die in vain. As a result of this terrible tragedy, and the efforts of Ron Simon and his team, Boar's Head has committed itself to making their food processes safer for everyone. This is something Gunter would have wanted."

Simon and his law firm represent numerous victims in the Boar's Head Listeria outbreak. They have established a Listeria Claim Center to assist all Listeria victims.

Source: Ron Simon & Associates