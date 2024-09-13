Boar's Head has released the following statement regarding the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak:

We regret and deeply apologize for the recent Listeria monocytogenes contamination in our liverwurst product. We understand the gravity of this situation and the profound impact it has had on affected families. Comprehensive measures are being implemented to prevent such an incident from ever happening again.

Since we implemented our voluntary recall on July 25, 2024, we have been conducting an exhaustive investigation into how our liverwurst product became adulterated. We recognize you want and deserve answers, and that you wanted them quickly, but we needed to take the necessary time to conduct an in-depth review and analysis of all our processes and procedures – not just at our Jarratt, Va., plant where our liverwurst was made, but at all of our Boar’s Head Provisions meat production facilities.

Throughout this process, we worked closely with the USDA and state government regulatory agencies, and we thank them for their oversight. We have also partnered with food safety experts to oversee this investigation. They have left no stone unturned at Jarratt. We can now start to share some of their findings with you, and we are committed to sharing more as our work proceeds.

First and foremost, our investigation has identified the root cause of the contamination as a specific production process that only existed at the Jarratt facility and was used only for liverwurst. With this discovery, we have decided to permanently discontinue liverwurst.

In response to the inspection records and noncompliance reports at the Jarratt plant, we will not make excuses. In the spirit of complete transparency, we are sharing with you the July 31, 2024, USDA Notice of Suspension received by our Jarratt facility.

Given the seriousness of the outbreak, and the fact that it originated at Jarratt, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely close this location, which has not been operational since late July 2024. It pains us to impact the livelihoods of hundreds of employees. We do not take lightly our responsibility as one of the area’s largest employers. But, under these circumstances, we feel that a plant closure is the most prudent course. We will work to assist each of our employees in the transition process.

This is a dark moment in our company’s history, but we intend to use this as an opportunity to enhance food safety programs not just for our company, but for the entire industry.

To prevent future incidents, we are immediately implementing enhanced food safety and quality measures. These measures include:

Appointing a new chief food safety and quality assurance officer, reporting directly to Boar’s Head’s president. The company is recruiting now and aims to have this new executive begin as soon as possible.

Establishing a “Boar’s Head Food Safety Council” comprised of independent food safety experts, some of whom have been assisting with the current investigation at the Jarratt facility. The Ffood Safety Council, which may evolve over time and as needed, will assist the company’s adoption and implementation of enhanced quality assurance programs. The council will serve as advisors to the new chief food safety officer and to the company as a whole.

Creation of an enhanced companywide food safety and QA program. Our company’s goal is to develop a program that addresses food safety standards and strengthens a culture of food safety throughout the supply chain. To be led by the chief food safety officer, this program will be developed in partnership with members of the Food Safety Council and other food safety experts in the field.

We are announcing the appointment of our founding council members: Dr. David Acheson, Dr. Mindy Brashears, Dr. Martin Wiedmann, and Frank Yiannas.

David Acheson has served as the president and chief executive officer of The Acheson Group since founding the global food safety consulting group in 2013. Previously he served as a partner and managing director of Leavitt Partners, where he founded and managed the firm’s food safety services business. Prior to his industry roles, Acheson served at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for eight years, progressing from chief medical officer of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition to associate commissioner for foods.

Mindy Brashears is a food safety expert and academic. Brashears was the former U.S. Department of Agriculture under secretary for food safety and is currently a professor of food safety and public health and the director of the International Center for Food Industry Excellence at Texas Tech University. She has made significant contributions to the field of food microbiology and public health with her research on foodborne pathogens, prevention, and food safety education that have made lasting impacts on the industry.

Martin Wiedmann is a food microbiologist and academic who is a Cornell University Gellert Family Professor in Food Safety and the co-director of the New York State Integrated Food Safety Center of Excellence. With training as both a veterinarian and food scientist, Wiedmann’s programs focus on a comprehensive and interdisciplinary farm-to-table approach to food safety and quality. He has conducted extensive research on foodborne pathogens and their prevention, with insights into emerging food safety threats and technologies that will contribute significantly to our council’s work.

Frank Yiannas is the former deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. His leadership in implementing the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act has improved food safety standards across the nation. A food safety expert, microbiologist and author, Yiannas has also held food safety leadership roles at Walmart and Disney. He is a past president of the International Association for Food Protection and a past vice-chairman of the Global Food Safety Initiative, as well as an adjunct professor in the food safety program at Michigan State University. Yiannas’s experience in building effective food safety management systems through innovative ways and his founding work on food safety culture will be pivotal in shaping our food safety programs going forward.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to our customers and to the safety and quality of our products. You have our promise that we will work tirelessly to regain your trust and ensure that all Boar’s Head products consistently meet the high standards that you deserve and expect. We are determined to learn from this experience and emerge stronger.