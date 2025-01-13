The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is releasing a report summarizing its review of the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Boar's Head Provisions Co. Inc. The report also details steps the agency intends to take in response to its findings, including some that are already underway, and others that will require significant policy and scientific review.

On July 12, 2024, FSIS opened an investigation into a multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to retail-sliced deli meats. The traceback investigation narrowed the source to a Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt, Va. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the outbreak over on November 21, 2024, reporting that, of the 61 people from 19 states infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes, 60 were hospitalized, and 10 died.

The outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes illnesses, occurring between May and November 2024, was linked to liverwurst produced at a Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt, Va. In its report, FSIS identified several factors that may have contributed to the outbreak. FSIS noted that the plant had "inadequate sanitation practices," citing product buildup and residue, multiple instances of condensation in the ready-to-eat environment, as well as facility and structural-related issues, which could hold moisture and contribute to moist conditions. The report also noted facility problems such as rust, beaded condensation and peeling caulk.

Source: USDA's FSIS