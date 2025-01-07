The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting that the patient who had been hospitalized with the first human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or H5N1, in Louisiana and the U.S. has died. The patient was over the age of 65 and was reported to have underlying medical conditions. The patient contracted H5N1 after exposure to a combination of a noncommercial backyard flock and wild birds.

LDH’s public health investigation has identified no additional H5N1 cases or evidence of person-to-person transmission. This patient remains the only human case of H5N1 in Louisiana.

The department expresses its deepest condolences to the patient’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

While the current public health risk for the general public remains low, people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk.

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends avoiding direct contact with wild birds and other animals infected with or suspected to be infected with bird flu viruses.

Source: Louisiana Department of Health