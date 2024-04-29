The U.S. Meat Export Federation provided the following statement on Colombia's HPAI-related restrictions on U.S. beef:

The restrictions Colombia has imposed on U.S. beef as a result of the recent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) findings in lactating dairy cows have no scientific basis. Colombia is the only country that has officially restricted imports of U.S. beef. USMEF is encouraged that the vast majority of our trading partners are following the science on this matter.

The United States is Colombia’s largest supplier of imported beef, and Colombia’s attempt to suspend beef imports from specific U.S. states is unworkable and misguided. It has created uncertainty for Colombian importers and their customers as well as their suppliers, and will greatly disrupt trade. USMEF appreciates the efforts of the U.S. government to address Colombian officials’ concerns and we are hopeful that this matter can be resolved as soon as possible.

The U.S. exported about $40 million in beef and beef products to Colombia last year, so it is certainly an active market but represents a relatively small percentage of total exports (which were valued at nearly $10 billion in 2023).

For questions, contact Joe Schuele or John Herath.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation