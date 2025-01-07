The US Food and Drug Administration is releasing guidance documents to help industry and other interest holders understand and comply with FDA regulations concerning labeling of plant-based alternatives to animal-derived foods.

The draft guidance is intended to provide industry with best practices for naming and labeling plant-based alternatives to eggs, seafood, poultry, meat and dairy, excluding plant-based milk alternatives. The guidance, if finalized, will help industry develop labels that help consumers understand the nature of plant-based alternative foods, including differences among these products, so they can make informed decisions.

Comments on the draft guidance can be submitted electronically on http://www.regulations.gov.

Source: US Food and Drug Administration