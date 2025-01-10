North Country Smokehouse is introducing its new Reduced Sodium, Organic Applewood Smoked Bacon, available at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

This new, low-sodium recipe stays true to the smokehouse's signature approach, as the pork bellies are marinated in real maple syrup and slow smoked in small batches for hours, creating a bacon that is naturally rich in flavor with less salt.

"Reduced sodium doesn't have to mean reduced flavor, we proved it." said North Country Smokehouse Culinary Innovator, Chef Chris Mattera. "Our legacy is built on crafting bacon that delivers exceptional flavor, no matter the style."

North Country Smokehouse's products are Certified Humane, non-GMO, organic, and raised without cages, crates, antibiotics or added growth hormones, ensuring practices that comply with California Prop 12 standards.

Source: North Country Smokehouse