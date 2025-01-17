Granite Creek Capital Partners LLC, a private investment firm based in Chicago, is acquiring Ritchie Industries Inc., a manufacturer of automated livestock watering products.

Ritchie offers a complete line of livestock watering products for the beef, equine, dairy and other livestock markets. The waterers are manufactured in Conrad, Iowa, continuing the legacy of the company’s founder, Thomas Ritchie, who patented the first automatic float-controlled livestock watering device in 1921.

“Ritchie has a storied history and has built an unmatched reputation for quality and integrity,” said Jim Clark, partner at Granite Creek. “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with the Company to build on its strong foundation and explore new products and services that will further expand Ritchie’s market-leading position.”

Mike Ray, operating partner at Granite Creek, said, “We are ready to leverage our expertise in livestock markets and animal health to support the Ritchie team. Clean, reliable water access in any weather and operating conditions is vital to a herd’s performance. We look forward to supporting Ritchie’s ongoing product innovation efforts for its customers in the United States and international markets.”

The Granite Creek-led acquisition of Ritchie was supported by an investment from Rural American Fund and a rollover investment from Ritchie’s management and employees.

“The investment and partnership with Granite Creek and Rural American Fund mark an exciting new chapter in Ritchie’s history,” said Robert Amundson, CEO of Ritchie Industries. “With Granite Creek and Rural American Fund’s support and growth ambitions, we are positioned to expand our product offerings and gain market share in new and existing end-markets.”

Source: Granite Creek Capital Partners