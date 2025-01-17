The US Department of Agriculture is announcing up to $2 million in grant funding available through the Bison Production and Marketing Grant Program. The program’s aim is to strengthen and enhance the production and marketing of bison and bison products in the United States through business and resource development, and the advancement of innovative approaches to solve long-term needs.

“The Bison Production and Marketing grants will ensure our nation’s bison producers meet growing consumer demand for bison products and create lasting solutions to the industry’s most pressing issues,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “This investment builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to diversify the meat sector and expand opportunities for local and regional producers.”

This program’s goal is to provide practical solutions for challenges in the bison industry while focusing on the measurable benefits for bison producers, encouraging partnerships among bison industry organizations and reducing duplication of efforts among participating organizations.

USDA will use a competitive process to select one or more organizations that will then issue competitive subawards to support the bison industry. AMS will focus its selections on national nonprofits and federally chartered tribal organizations that have expertise in bison production or marketing.

Applications must be received before 11:59 p.m. Eastern on March 26, 2025 through grants.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS