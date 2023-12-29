The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has a cooperative agreement with Oklahoma under the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI). Through this agreement, USDA and Oklahoma are working together to offer over $6.3 million in competitive grant funding for projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain.

In May 2023, USDA announced the availability of up to $420 million through RFSI to strengthen local and regional food systems. Through this program, AMS has entered into cooperative agreements with state agencies, commissions or departments responsible for agriculture, commercial food processing, seafood, or food system and distribution activities or commerce activities in states or U.S. territories. RFSI is authorized by the American Rescue Plan.

“This partnership between USDA and Oklahoma is allowing critical funding to reach areas of the supply chain that need it most,” said USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The projects funded through this program will create new opportunities for the region’s small and midsize producers to thrive, expand access to nutritious food options, and increase supply chain resiliency.”

Using RFSI funding, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry will support middle-of-the-supply-chain operations to create more economic opportunities for the state’s producers. Funded projects will increase cold storage, expand distribution channels for food producers and increase the number of co-packing options. The state’s priorities are informed by stakeholder engagement and outreach to underserved producers to better understand their needs.

“We're excited the RFSI Program will provide a new opportunity for the many people and businesses responsible for helping feed, fuel and clothe the world. This program should be a great resource for Oklahoma producers while also helping to benefit our food supply chain,” said Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur.

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through ODAFF by Feb. 23, 2024. AMS encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, underserved producers, veteran producers and underserved communities.

For more information, visit the AMS Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure web page.

Source: USDA's AMS