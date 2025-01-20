The International Production & Processing Expo will proceed as planned, Jan. 28-30, 2025 in Atlanta, following recent detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Georgia.

On Jan. 17, the Georgia Department of Agriculture suspended all poultry exhibitions that display live birds, shows, swaps, meets and sales (e.g., flea market or auction market). However, Commissioner Tyler Harper confirmed that this does not apply to IPPE, given that no live birds will be present.

"After reviewing the programming scheduled for IPPE and confirming that no live birds will be present at the Expo, we have determined that none of the programming at IPPE could be considered a 'suspended' activity. As such, we look forward to having IPPE proceed as scheduled, and I look forward to joining you and the many others at the Expo which will showcase the future of the poultry industry," Harper said.

The IPPE regularly adheres to good biosecurity protocols and encourages all attendees to take advantage of the biosecurity measures that will be used around the Georgia World Congress Center during the 2025 IPPE, including foot cleaning mats and hand sanitizer stations. The show partners also strongly recommend attendees remain free from contact with poultry, pigs and other livestock for a minimum of three to five days before visiting IPPE. Additionally, as with any biosecurity plan, it is recommended that vehicles that have been on a farm to be cleaned and disinfected before driving them to IPPE.

“We are pleased that the 2025 IPPE will continue as planned and will do our part to be good partners in our efforts to curb the virus, adhering to our biosecurity preparedness plans,” said IPPE show organizers.

The 2025 IPPE will have more than 597,900 square feet of exhibit space and feature 1,380-plus exhibitors. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows – International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo – representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The 2025 IPPE is sponsored by the American Feed Industry Association, Meat Institute and US Poultry & Egg Association.

Source: IPPE