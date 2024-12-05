The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is thrilled to be back again in Atlanta. IPPE’s expansive show floor will span across four halls — A Hall, B Hall, B/C Hall and C Hall — offering thousands of solutions to meet your business needs. Discover the latest technology, equipment and services, and enjoy access to world-class educational sessions and networking opportunities with industry professionals from the animal food, meat, poultry and egg industries worldwide. IPPE 2025 has everything you need under one roof!

IPPE brings together three integrated trade shows — the International Poultry Expo, International Feed Expo, and International Meat Expo — attracting leaders and decision-makers from around the world. Showcasing cutting-edge innovations in equipment, supplies and services for the production and processing of poultry, eggs, meat and animal food products, IPPE is the premier event for industry insights and solutions. The event is sponsored by the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), the Meat Institute and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY).

IPPE has a longstanding record of success, supporting all facets of your business. Attending IPPE not only benefits your company but also bolsters your industry associations, empowering them to work even harder on your behalf.

IPPE education programs are scheduled from Monday, Jan. 27, to Friday, Jan. 31, with more than 80 hours of sessions led by industry experts and thought leaders. You can look forward to annual favorites, such as the Latin American Poultry Summit, the International Poultry Scientific Forum, the Pet Food Conference, and the International Rendering Symposium. Additionally, explore new sessions, including the Meat Institute Foreign Material Workshop, the Automation & Artificial Intelligence Workshop, the American Feed Industry Association Feed Education Program, the Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit, the Poultry Market Intelligence Forum, and the Women’s Meat Industry Network program. Detailed descriptions of all educational offerings are provided inside.

IPPE would like to extend a special thank you to our sponsors, whose support makes it possible for qualified attendees from member companies of all three associations engaged in the production of poultry, eggs and meat for consumption, production of feed, and for pet food manufacturers to attend complimentary. The Members to Atlanta program (M2A) is generously supported by IPPE elite exhibiting companies: Arm & Hammer, Booth A501; Aviagen Inc., Booth B7033; CEVA Animal Health, Booth B16009; Cobb, Booth B7007; Elanco Animal Health, Booth B25033; Heat and Control, Booth C37131; Kemin Industries Inc., Booth A1825 and C27155; US Soybean Export Council, Booth A1817; US SOY, Booth A1813; and Zoetis, Booth B19021. We sincerely appreciate these companies ongoing commitment to the M2A program and encourage you to visit their booths to see their latest products and services.

IPPE attendee activities include the TECHTalks, New Product Showcase, and the Happy Hour and Taste of IPPE to be held on the trade show floor. Attendees can also connect with future industry leaders through the College Student Career Program, which brings in around 700 college students each year, and the IPPE Young Leaders Under 30 Award, with the awards being presented in the Discovery Zone on the trade show floor at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Mark your calendars to stop by and help celebrate the best of the next generation in the poultry and egg, meat and animal food industries!

About IPPE 2025

Jan. 28 - 30, 2025, Georgia World Congress Center Atlanta, GA USA ippexpo.org

IPPE 2025 highlights