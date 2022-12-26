The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is back at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga., from Jan. 24-26, 2023. IPPE encompasses three integrated trade shows—the International Poultry Expo, International Feed Expo, and International Meat Expo - attracting decision makers and 25,000+ industry leaders with the latest innovations in equipment, supplies, and services used in the production and processing of poultry and eggs, meat and animal food products. And in January 2023, the International Poultry Expo will be celebrating 75 years of trade shows.
The 2023 IPPE will provide the latest technology, research, processes, and products that the global animal food and protein industries have to offer. As the only annual exposition highlighting the best of all three industries, the 2023 IPPE will offer timely and important information and an efficient way for producers and processors to find solutions needed to continue and enhance their operations.
IPPE will feature 3 halls with 1,085+ interactive exhibits and 12+ acres of exhibits showcasing innovative technology, equipment, and services.
Daily educational programs will be led by industry experts focused on addressing the latest insights, industry issues, and best practices. Education content will be offered Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, through Friday, Jan. 27, and there will be 80+ hours of education sessions. Kicking off Expo week, the educational program schedule will include the International Poultry Scientific Forum, Latin American Poultry Summit, and the ever-popular Pet Food Conference.
The 2023 IPPE will also include new educational programs, such as the Foreign Material Prevention & Control Workshop, and IPPE encourages participation in these learning sessions.
IPPE would like to especially thank the following sponsors that make it possible for qualified attendees from member companies of all three associations engaged in the production of poultry, eggs, and meat for consumption, production of feed, and for pet food manufacturers to attend for free. The Members to Atlanta program (M2A) is supported through the sponsorship of these elite exhibiting companies: Aviagen, CEVA Animal Health, Cobb-Vantress, Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Georgia Poultry Equipment Co., Heat and Control, Huvepharma, Jamesway Chick Master Incubator Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Monon House Farms, Soybean Meal Information Center and Zoetis. IPPE sincerely appreciates these companies for their continued support of the M2A program.
IPPE attendee activities include the TECHTalks, New Product Showcase, and the Welcome Reception to be held on the trade show floor at the Georgia World Congress Center. Attendees can also connect with future industry leaders through the College Student Career Program and the IPPE Young Leaders Under 30 Program.
IPPE is ranked #21 in the Top Trade Shows in the U.S. and is a collaboration of three partner organizations representing the animal food and protein industries. The event is sponsored by the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), North American Meat Institute (NAMI), and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY).
2023 IPPE attendee activities
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- TECHTalks
- 10:30 am. – 4:30 p.m., B3646, B8675, C10611
- IPPE is offering short educational presentations by exhibitors regarding operations and technical issues critical to all aspects of the animal food, meat, poultry, and egg industries.
- Welcome Reception
- 4:15 – 5:00 p.m., Georgia World Congress Center
- The IPPE Welcome Reception will be held on the trade show floor Tuesday afternoon. Take time to network and catch up with your colleagues!
- New Product Showcase
- 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., BC10119
- The New Product Showcase will provide attendees with an outstanding opportunity to see the newest products or innovations offered by exhibitors.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- TECHTalks
- 9:30 am. – 4:30 p.m., B3646, B8675, C10611
- IPPE is offering short educational presentations by exhibitors regarding operations and technical issues critical to all aspects of the animal food, meat, poultry, and egg industries.
- New Product Showcase
- 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., BC10119
- The New Product Showcase will provide attendees with an outstanding opportunity to see the newest products or innovations offered by exhibitors.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- TECHTalks
- 9:30 am. – 12:30 p.m., B3646, B8675, C10611
- IPPE is offering short educational presentations by exhibitors regarding operations and technical issues critical to all aspects of the animal food, meat, poultry, and egg industries.
- New Product Showcase
- 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., BC 10119
- The New Product Showcase will provide attendees with an outstanding opportunity to see the newest products or innovations offered by exhibitors.
2023 IPPE education programs
Paid Programs
- International Poultry Scientific Forum
- Monday, Jan. 23, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 24, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Registration Fee: $80 early bird, $140 after Jan. 6
- Sponsored by the Southern Poultry Science Society, the Southern Conference on Avian Diseases, and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association. The forum presents information on industry topics such as environmental management, nutrition, physiology, pathology, processing, and products and avian diseases. Students with a valid student ID may register complimentary onsite. Price includes admission to the IPPE show floor.
- Monday, Jan. 23, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Registration Fee: $250 early bird; $350 after Jan. 6
- The Latin American Poultry Summit (LAPS) presents leading technical topics addressing live production and processing issues of greatest priority to Latin American poultry and egg producers and processors. The summit brings together leaders from genetic companies, suppliers, integrators, and academia to learn, discuss, and network.
- Monday, Jan. 23, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 24, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Registration Fee: $299
- Learn how to navigate the updated Appendix A and Appendix B guidelines. In this workshop, we will explain the differences between the previous version and the updated version of the guidelines, and how the updates may affect your processes. The workshop will cover what to do in the event that companies can no longer follow the updated version of the Appendices, as well as include a discussion on which hazards are associated with cooking and cooling deviations. Additionally, we will provide step-by-step instruction on how to use pathogen modeling, including information on selecting the most appropriate program and a discussion on when sampling should occur in response to a deviation. Don’t miss this opportunity to ensure your processes are in compliance and learn from industry experts.
- Pet Food Conference
- Tuesday, Jan. 24, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Registration Fee: $105 early bird/$150 after Jan. 6
- The American Feed Industry Association’s Pet Food Conference covers a variety of topics from regulatory and technical aspects of production to product claims, marketing, and nutrition. The conference attracts more than 300 attendees from pet food manufacturing to ingredient suppliers covering all ingredient categories, offering an excellent opportunity to network with a diverse audience. Program registration includes breakfast and lunch.
- Feed Mill of the Future Conference
- Tuesday, Jan. 24, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Registration Fee: $95 early bird/$125 after Jan. 6
- The half-day Feed Mill of the Future Conference brings together leading feed industry experts to examine emerging feed mill technologies and processes that will impact animal feed manufacturing in the years ahead. Feed milling professionals will leave with a better understanding of how innovation and early adaptation will help achieve their sustainability, productivity, and profitability goals of tomorrow
- Facility Inspection Package Training by USDA-APHIS
- Wednesday, Jan. 25, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Registration Fee: $260 early bird/$300 after Jan. 6
- Are you engaged in your company's export activities? Specifically, preparing inspections packages for rendered products, animal-based feed or pet food? Then join us for an interactive training and Q&A with USDA-APHIS. Learn directly from APHIS how to better prepare packets and for facility inspections. This program is ideal for those actively preparing packets and facility inspections and those working directly with APHIS field staff (not a policy meeting). This program is sponsored by AFIA, Pet Food Institute, and North American Renderers Association. Members of AFIA, PFI, and NARA should contact their representatives for a discount coupon.
- Biosecurity: Preparedness Must Be Perpetual
- Wednesday, Jan. 25, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Registration fee: $65 early bird/$85 after Jan. 6
- The American Feed Industry Association’s nutrition committee is hosting a program in 2023 focused on how the industry can remain vigilant in the area of biosecurity. In addition, updates will be provided on foreign animal diseases such as African swine fever and avian influenza and what to expect from government agencies in the event of an outbreak.
- Foreign Material Prevention & Control Workshop
- Wednesday, Jan. 25, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Registration fee: $249
- This workshop is designed to help meat and poultry processing establishments reduce the occurrence of foreign material in meat and poultry products. Food safety is the top priority of the industry and the North American Meat Institute, along with the National Turkey Federation, the National Chicken Council, the American Association of Meat Processors, and the Southwest Meat Association, recently published The Meat and Poultry Industry Foreign Material Manual: Considerations for Designing a Foreign Material Control & Prevention Program. This workshop will provide a comprehensive look at the most critical information for establishments to consider when designing a Foreign Material Control & Prevention Program (FMCPP). Divided into three main sections: prevention, detection, and response, attendees will come away with a better understanding of how to develop establishment-specific FMCPPs.
- International Rendering Symposium
- Thursday, Jan. 26, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 27, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Registration Fee: $250
- Rendering is an integral and often invisible aspect of the global economy and animal agriculture sustainability. The program will discuss rendering’s impact, market value, and future. Registered attendees can enjoy a reception directly after the symposium Thursday evening. The symposium is sponsored by North American Renderers Association and USPOULTRY.
Free Programs
- Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit
- Tuesday, Jan. 24, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Registration Fee: FREE (included with trade show admission)
- An ever-increasing population coupled with a changing agricultural workforce has compelled the animal agriculture industry to make sustainability its top priority. Each animal agriculture sector has initiated an industry driven program to define sustainability and measure its commitment to become more sustainable. Representatives of the meat, poultry, and animal feed industries will share details on the development of industry programs or tools to advance their aspirations of producing more protein in a sustainable fashion.
- AFIA Feed Education Program
- Wednesday, Jan. 25, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Registration Fee: FREE (included with trade show admission)
- The American Feed Industry Association’s production compliance committee is hosting the annual Feed Production Education program again in 2023. As regulatory requirements for the feed industry continue to evolve, this training session will update participants on any recent changes from several federal agencies including DOL, DOT, EPA, FDA, and OSHA. In addition, the Feed Mill of the Year winner for the commercial feed category will be announced.
- Securing the Future of Meat: Sustainability, Innovation, and the Next Big Thing
- Wednesday, Jan. 25, 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Registration Fee: FREE (included with trade show admission)
- The future of the animal protein industry is full of promise, with no shortage of challenges to overcome. This session will bring together thought leaders and operational experts to discuss what sustainability looks like, now and in the future, from an environmental, nutritional, food safety, workforce, and animal welfare perspective. With technology, an evolving workforce, and innovation driving societal change, how does the meat industry fit in? Don’t miss this opportunity for thought-provoking content, followed by discussion and interaction on what it means to create a sustainable future.
- Poultry Market Intelligence Forum
- Wednesday, Jan. 25, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Registration Fee: FREE (included with trade show admission)
- A leading industry economist and industry experts will provide insights on how the domestic and global economies, continuously improving performance, and regulatory issues impact the poultry and egg industries. They will identify challenges facing the industry and discuss how the U.S. and international poultry industries are positioned to move forward.
