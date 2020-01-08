Loma Systems to showcase latest innovations at IPPE 2020

Loma Systems, a global leader in Inspection Technologies for Food Quality and Safety, is bringing its latest innovations to the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) 2020 (Booth #B-4058). Loma will be showcasing their robust and reliable IQ4 Metal Detectors and X5C X-ray Inspection Systems, both of which are well suited for the Protein Industry. All Loma machines have been specially developed to withstand the harshest of production and cleaning environments.

IQ4 Metal Detector Series

Loma’s revolutionary IQ4 series of metal detection systems by Loma is the result the collective experience of LOMA, LOCK Inspection, CINTEX and BRAPENTA combined with 50 years of progressive customer-backed innovation. Employing their Designed to Survive philosophy, Loma has delivered a superior metal detection sensitivity in a package that is easy to install, intuitive to use, easy to clean and maintain, able to withstand the arduous production environments, while providing an unrivalled cost of ownership. Additionally, the IQ4 Metal Detectors are now UL Certified for Safety, providing an unbiased safety assurance to interested parties in the United States and Canada.

When paired with the newly expanded line of Flex conveyors, the IQ4 Metal Detector is an excellent system for those needing flexibility in conveyor length and location. The Flex Conveyor offers users the ability to maneuver the system to different production lines as required. Available in modular length configurations from 60 inches to 72 inches and is now available in widths of 12, 16 and 20 inches, the expanded line adds 350 and 550mm wide head sizes to the already available 450mm wide metal detector heads with height options available in 150, 200 or 250mm high.

IQ4 technology has enabled Loma to introduce true Variable Frequency to its Pipeline metal detector for the first time as well. All metal detectors in the IQ4 range are capable of automatically selecting correct operating frequency so changes in products or packaging that necessitate an alteration in frequency no longer require costly and inconvenient operator intervention.

The horizontal search heads feature an IP69K rating as standard for the ultimate in robustness. A unique new blue sealing helps make the machine resilient to a host of tough factory conditions, ranging from vibration and thermal fluctuations as a result of inspecting frozen products to harsh high pressure, high temperature wash-downs with corrosive chemical agents.

The IQ4 also offers Performance Validation System (PVS) testing, product speed control, connection to TRACS software for centralized data reporting, support for biometric security and robust support for FDA 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.

X5C Compact X-ray Inspection System

The X5C Compact X-ray from Loma Systems was developed in response to a growing demand for a more cost effective yet highly functional X-ray solution for first time users. In a space-saving design, the X5C offers excellent Critical Control Point (CCP) protection with a footprint of 1000 mm in length. The X5C is ideal for the detection of all metal types, glass, calcified bone, rubber and stone in various packaging, even for products in foil or metalized film and can also be used to inspect for basic product integrity (missing items, object checking, fill level).

The easy to use and robust design of the X5C allows it to be configured to suit the latest code of practice (FSMA, HACCP, BRCGS, SQF), thereby ensuring compliance in meeting the stringent requirements of the food manufacturing industry. Additionally, the X5C can withstand wash-down sanitation procedures with water ingress rating of IP66 as standard.

