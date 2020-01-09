Grundfos to feature dosing, water treatment and washdown solutions at IPPE 2020

Grundfos, a global leader in water technology, will showcase its innovative pumping solutions and debut a new wash and clean system for the food processing industry at the 2020 International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE).

At IPPE, held in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center from Jan. 28-30, attendees who visit booth #B7173 can speak with Grundfos product experts and interact with the latest in pumps and systems, including a fully operational peracetic acid dosing skid and the newly released Hydro HP.

One of the newest innovations from Grundfos, the Hydro HP is a high pressure clean and wash booster set that provides steady pressure from 5 gpm up to the system set point of 150, 250, 350 or 500 gpm. The Hydro HP is energy efficient, reliable and easy to maintain, offering customers full realization of ROI after the first few maintenance cycles. Attendees can see the new system first-hand at the booth.

“From the manufacturing of the drive, pump and motor to complete skids and packages, Grundfos provides a full range of solutions for processing plants,” said Jay Stellmacher, vice president of industry at Grundfos USA. “Industry-leading reliability and efficiency in all our products reduces maintenance and increases valuable uptime, providing cost savings and peace of mind for plant operators.”

For chemical dosing and water treatment needs, Grundfos’ booth will feature the accurate and reliable SMART Digital dosing pumps, as well as a Dosing Skid System (DSS) for peracetic acid applications featuring a Digital Instrumentation for Dosing (DID) measurement and monitoring system.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 3:40 p.m., Jared Gabel, market development manager for water treatment at Grundfos USA, will present “Pump Features and Considerations When Dosing Peracetic Acid” on the Tech Talk stage in Hall B-B8648.

During his Tech Talk, Gabel will discuss how food processing plants can benefit from stepper motor technology paired with digital measurement and controls systems when feeding of peracetic acid. Gabel is an expert in dosing and disinfection who has trained industry professionals throughout North America on the functionality and applications of chemical dosing pumps.

“Stepper motors at 100% look like every other method of pumping. That all changes during turndown and the advantages of the stepper motor becomes evident,” said Gabel. “Attendees of this talk will have a better grasp on the role stepper motors play in digital dosing pumps and how combining smart technologies enable safe and reliable chemical dosing that saves maintenance time and avoids unnecessary equipment costs.”

To learn more about Grundfos products and meet with Grundfos product specialists, visit booth #B7173.

For more information about the company, visit grundfos.us.